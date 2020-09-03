Justice League Star Ray Fisher Responds to John Boyega's Claims About Star Wars

✖

Justice League’s Ray Fisher responded to John Boyega’s claims about Star Wars. The sequel trilogy actor had a lot to say about his experiences with racism in British GQ this week and the Cyborg star said that he would love to compare notes. A fan named Cory D asked both of them about the prospect of an in-depth talk about the struggles they have faced in Hollywood. Well, the Justice League star thinks that is a great idea, but reiterated that he can’t say anything about certain parts of his experience until an internal investigation at Warner Bros. runs its course. Fisher’s comments about Joss Whedon and the work environment around the Justice League reshoots got a lot of fans’ attention, and Boyega’s comments about story decisions did the same.

Boyega mentioned a hired stylist, “cringing at certain clothes I wanted to go for” in the interview. A hairdresser that didn’t have experience working with Black hair but, “still had the guts to pretend,” also got called into question by the Star Wars actor. He continued, “During the press of [The Force Awakens] I went along with it. And obviously at the time I was very genuinely happy to be a part of it. But my dad always tells me one thing: ‘Don’t overpay with respect.’ You can pay respect, but sometimes you’ll be overpaying and selling yourself short.”

Perhaps after we lay this investigation to rest...🤔 I know one thing though, Hollywood would never be the same. @JohnBoyega Accountability>Entertainment https://t.co/zYzmWQCxxU — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 2, 2020

“I’m the only cast member who had their own unique experience of that franchise based on their race,” Boyega added. “Let’s just leave it like that. It makes you angry with a process like that. It makes you much more militant; it changes you. Because you realise, ‘I got given this opportunity but I’m in an industry that wasn’t even ready for me.’ Nobody else in the cast had people saying they were going to boycott the movie because [they were in it]. Nobody else had the uproar and death threats sent to their Instagram DMs and social media, saying, ‘Black this and black that and you shouldn’t be a Stormtrooper.’ Nobody else had that experience. But yet people are surprised that I’m this way. That’s my frustration.”

As for Fisher, his comments have been front and center as Warner Bros. has opened their investigation into Whedon’s conduct on the set of the blockbuster film.

"After 5 weeks of interviews with various cast/crew, @WarnerMedia has officially launched an independent third-party investigation to get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots," Fisher tweeted recently. "This is a MASSIVE step forward! I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner. Thank you @WarnerMedia and @ATT for making strides to ensure a safer workplace for all!"

