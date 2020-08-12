Justice League Star Ray Fisher Alleges Threatening Behavior From Geoff Johns

✖

Justice League star Ray Fisher says that Geoff Johns made a thinly veiled threat to his career during the film’s reshoots. This comes weeks after the Cyborg actor put the spotlight on allegations against both Joss Whedon and Johns of inappropriate behavior on the set of the DC Comics film. He says that he was called to the office during the process and belittled for trying to take some concerns up to other parties. Whedon has not responded to these allegations and Fisher’s initial comment that “Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” As of right now, Fisher is not on the list of DC Fandome speakers.

“During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command,” Fisher wrote on Twitter. “He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career. This behavior cannot continue. A>E”

Before JusticeCon, the Cyborg star also elaborated on his initial comments, “There is a process that is being undergone as we speak to get to the heart of everything that I’m talking about. The man is probably scared, and he should be because we are going to get to the heart of everything - everything - that went down.”

Fisher has told fans in the past about the Non-Disclosure Agreement that he’s still subject to. He explained on Instagram Live.

"I am still very much under contract and I am still very much under Non-Disclosure Agreement," the Justice League star explained. "So I've got to be very careful about what I say and how I say it, otherwise I can get sued into oblivion. So just a disclaimer there. For the folks who were looking for more specifics in the moment right now, I'm sorry that I cannot give them to you in the moment right now. Just gotta make sure all your ducks are laid out in a row so you can go ahead and handle the situation appropriately so you don't end up being, outside of professionally liable, legally liable for anything that could be litigious or whatever that would be. This will take some time, we will get it done, we will win, and then we'll be able to move on in the world. That's it."

