How Kathleen Kennedy Chooses Which Star Wars Movies To Make (Exclusive)

Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy explained how they decide which Star Wars projects get put into development. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to the studio president about the entire process at Star Wars Celebration 2023. During the press availability, Kennedy basically said it comes down to a number of factors like timing, availability of creatives, and which stories are viewed as priority in that moment. So, fans clamoring for more adventures with Daisy Ridley's Rey lucked out with the actress' scheduling. Other projects will get their day in the sun as the schedule allows. Watch the interview for yourself up above!

"You know, it really comes down to the development process," Kennedy began. "As you know, it's an ever evolving thing and it's pretty straightforward. We get scripts in, we're working with really talented people. We spend the time talking about it. 'Is it getting there? Is it ready?' It's not a mystery to how it works."

The executive added, "So, you know, we've even got things that we've been developing for a long, long time that could see the light of day. We just don't know exactly when. And, with talented people too. We've got a lot of people that are, you know, managing very busy schedules because they're talented unfortunately. But, you know, that's what we're always juggling."

Some Star Wars Projects That Have Been Put on Pause

Kennedy also spoke to IGN this week about some of the projects that had been reportedly shuttered this year. Among the movies affected were Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron and Kevin Feige's untitled Star Wars project. In the interview the Lucasfilm head calmly explained that the Marvel executive's movie was never officially happening. Here's what she had to say on the matter.

"Well, those things haven't been shelved. They haven't been shelved," Kennedy told the outlet. "Development is a complicated, long term process. Some people, we're dealing with scheduling. Because, obviously, really talented people are working. So, it's often not a shelving. It's more like, 'Is it ready?' That's really what it comes down to… Kevin Feige's project was something announced in the press, or I suppose, fandom. But, nothing ever got developed. We never discussed an idea. Everyone knows Kevin is a huge Star Wars fan. If he did come up with something, I would be all ears. But, that's never really happened, so it's not an abandoned project. It just never really happened."

