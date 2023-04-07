Star Wars: Lucasfilm President Confirms Kevin Feige's Film Was Never an Official Project

Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie was never in production according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. In a new interview with IGN's Alex Stedman asked about the Marvel Studios head's trip to a galaxy far, far away. Surprisingly, Kennedy says that the Feige project was something that media and fans clung to and was never really in serious production at Lucasfilm. It's interesting to think about how many of these movies would fall into the category of "announced" but not in active development. The Star Wars boss says that they barely even had a conversation about a movie. So, that clears things up for people at home. It sounds like some of the other projects previously revealed have been moving along nicely and might have something to show. Check out here comments down below.

"Well, those things haven't been shelved. They haven't been shelved," Kennedy began. "Development is a complicated, long term process. Some people, we're dealing with scheduling. Because, obviously, really talented people are working. So, it's often not a shelving. It's more like, 'Is it ready?' That's really what it comes down to… Kevin Feige's project was something announced in the press, or I suppose, fandom. But, nothing ever got developed. We never discussed an idea. Everyone knows Kevin is a huge Star Wars fan. If he did come up with something, I would be all ears. But, that's never really happened, so it's not an abandoned project. It just never really happened."

What Happened To Rogue Squadron?

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is another project viewed as a casualty by fans across the world. Patty Jenkins was tabbed to direct that feature but ended up not being able to make it at this time because of scheduling conflicts. She penned a letter about both Rogue Squadron's situation and the status of Wonder Woman 3 as well. It feels like all of that has gone up in smoke, but the director has a clear-eyed view of it all.

"I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn't happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further. When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed," Jenkins wrote in late December. "They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don't know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead."

Are you happy about Filoni's direction? Let us know down in the comments!