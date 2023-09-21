The Fandom is strong with Mark Hamill. The legendary Luke Skywalker actor, Star Wars icon, and fan-favorite voice actor will make a rare convention appearance at FAN EXPO San Francisco in November, it was announced Thursday. Marking his first signing since October 2017, Hamill will be available for photo opportunities, autographs, special packages, and a Mark Hamill LIVE special event (see prices and ticketing info below). FAN EXPO San Francisco, the largest pop culture convention in Northern California, returns to Moscone Center West Friday, November 24th, and runs through Sunday, November 26th.

Hamill is the latest Star Wars alum to join the pop culture convention following news that Ewan McGregor (the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi) will be on hand to greet fans of a galaxy far, far away.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Mark Hamill and Ewan McGregor to the FAN EXPO community this November, in what is truly a rare opportunity for fans to meet them, get autographs, and see them on stage," said Andrew Moyes, Vice President of FAN EXPO HQ. "We expect to welcome thousands of fans not just from California, but flying in from around the world to take advantage of this special occasion and spend the weekend with us."

Tickets for all Mark Hamill experiences will go on sale on September 25th at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on the FAN EXPO website. The offerings include the Mark Hamill LIVE panel, photo ops, autograph signings, and the "ultimate" meet-and-greet package. General admission event tickets start at $25. For all single-day tickets or 3-day passes and prices, see the official website.

Hamill — whose roles include voicing the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and the Batman: Arkham video games, Fire Lord Ozai in Avatar: The Last Airbender, and roles in Robot Chicken, Regular Show, Knightfall, and the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher — joins a lineup that includes Star Wars fan-favorites Katee Sackhoff (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One, Firefly), Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian, the Rocky franchise), Ray Park (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, X-Men), and Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Boogeyman).

Among the announced celebrity guests are filmmaker Sam Raimi (the Spider-Man trilogy, Evil Dead), William Shatner (Star Trek, T.J. Hooker), Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, The Goonies), Peter Cullen (Transformers, Winnie the Pooh), Rose McGowan (Scream, Charmed), Michelle Hurd (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Star Trek: Picard), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Gilmore Girls), Jason Lee (Mallrats, My Name Is Earl), Michael Dorn (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Picard), Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction), and Peter Weller (RoboCop, Dexter).