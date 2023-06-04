Mark Hamill Comments on Return to Star Wars: "They Don't Need Luke Anymore"

Mark Hamill first played Luke Skywalker when Star Wars debuted in 1977, and he went on to play the character many more times, including in the new sequel trilogy that came to an end in 2019. The character Luke died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but with Force Ghost powers, many are wondering if he will pop up again in the new Rey movie announced at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year. There are also many stories being told in the galaxy far, far away that take place during Luke's younger years. In fact, a young version of the character was featured in both Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. In The Book of Boba Fett episode "Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger," Hamill and actor Graham Hamilton both portray the digitally de-aged Luke Skywalker, and Hamill was actually on set. However, many people are not fans of the de-aging process and would prefer the role be recast. During a recent interview with CBS' Sunday Morning, Hamill revealed he thinks it's time for people to say goodbye to Luke.

"I had my time, and that's good," Hamill said. "But that's enough." He added, "Well, you never say never. I just don't see any reason to. Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don't need Luke anymore." Hamill added when asked how it feels to be forever associated with Luke, "Yeah. Well, I don't care ... I mean, the truth of the matter is, I never really expected to be remembered for anything. I just wanted to make a living doing what I liked. And I thought, 'Well, it could be worse. I could be, like, known as being the best actor who ever played Adolf Hitler, you know?' At least Luke is an admirable fellow!"

In another recent interview with Esquire, said that he believes young Luke Skywalker stories aren't needed but supports the idea of a recasting. "People say, 'Oh, now you're going to be able to do a whole series of Luke post-Return of the Jedi.' I said, 'I don't think so,'" Hamill revealed. "First of all, they don't need to tell those stories, but if they do, they could get an age-appropriate actor."

Currently, you can catch Mark Hamill on the big screen in The Machine.