The Fall of the House of Usher First Clip Introduces Mark Hamill's Mr. Pym

Another Mike Flanagan series is on its way to Netflix, giving horror fans plenty to be excited about this Halloween season. Flanagan is responsible for titles like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. This October, he's returning to the streaming service with The Fall of the House of Usher. The series tells the story of a pharmaceutical dynasty that starts to fall apart as its members die off, one by one.

The series boasts an all-star cast, as fans have come to expect from Flanagan's projects, with names like Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, Rahul Kohli, and Zach Gilford on the call sheet. This series also includes Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, who plays the Usher family's chilling lawyer, Mr. Pym.

On Wednesday, Netflix introduced a brand new clip from The Fall of the House of Usher, which introduces Hamill's eerie new character. You can check out the clip in its entirety above!

What Is The Fall of the House of Usher About?

Here's the official description of The Fall of the House of Usher from Netflix:

"In this wicked series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth."

The Fall of the House of Usher is an adaptation of the works of iconic author Edgar Allan Poe, though with a more modern makeover.

"This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe," Flanagan told fans on social media. "This miniseries is unique for Intrepid, we've never done anything quite like this before. I'm so grateful to be working with my long-time collaborator Michael Fimognari, who will be directing four of the eight episodes, and my producing partner and executive producer Trevor Macy. We'll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoning... 'Once upon a midnight dreary...'"

The Fall of the House of Usher stars Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T'Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on October 12th.