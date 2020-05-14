Star Wars: Mark Hamill Admits He's Shocked at How Contentious Fans Have Become

✖

Mark Hamill has been appearing in Star Wars films since 1977, but he is still shocked at how contentious the fandom has become over the years, despite understanding that people can't help but form opinions about the saga. The actor pointed out that his own passion for the series and for Luke Skywalker resulted in him attempting to share with filmmakers his own thoughts on how to approach certain elements of the sequel trilogy, with those various disagreements seeing him having to remind himself that those differences in opinion were merely rooted in everyone attempting to tell the best version of the story they could.

"I don’t know when, over the period of time, fandom became so contentious. But people are really opinionated, and you can’t help but be opinionated yourself, because you’ve lived with the character so long," Hamill shared with The Daily Beast. "So whether it was on Episode VII, VIII, or IX, I’d have disagreements, and I would say to whoever it was, 'Well, I don’t know if that’s right.' But everyone shares the same goal: you want to make the best movie you can."

Following Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm and announcement that it would be developing a sequel trilogy featuring appearances from Hamill and co-stars Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, some fans were thrilled by the idea of their beloved heroes reuniting for another adventure. With the films attempting to move the saga forward instead of merely bringing back familiar faces, the films largely only saw Hamill interacting on screen with Daisy Ridley's Rey.

"I love the new cast. I think the characters are great and all the actors are just perfect," the actor added. "I wish I’d gotten to work with them more, obviously, because I was so isolated. But you know, I never expected to come back at all. It was bittersweet, but I was able to enjoy it from a different perspective than years ago when I was in my 20s. So it was just fun to be a part of it, and it was sad in a way, because I knew it would be the last time I’d ever play Luke."

Fans caught their first glimpse at Luke in a wordless moment at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi focusing on Luke following his struggles with the Jedi ways, while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker featured Luke's Force ghost reminding Rey not to make the same mistakes he made.

