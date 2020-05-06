Star Wars: Mark Hamill Intentionally Whined His Famous Tosche Station Line in A New Hope

✖

Of the many quotable lines of dialogue from Star Wars: A New Hope, Luke's whine to Owen about wanting to go to Tosche Sstation is one of his most memorable, with actor Mark Hamill recently detailing his intentional emphasis of the whine to help convey the immaturity of the character at that point in the story. Clearly Hamill's decision to lean so heavily into the whinier elements of Luke paid off, as this specific line has stuck in audiences' minds for decades, while also reminding us that Hamill and his instincts made for the perfect choice to convey the journey of the hero.

“You know, I get mocked a lot for, ‘But I was going to Tosche Station to pick up some power converters,’” Hamill shared with StarWars.com. "But I did that intentionally to be able to grow and make him as much of a clueless teenager as possible, because by the end of the film he has found his purpose in life and he’s so profoundly changed."

He went on to note that this was “one of the reasons I tried to emphasize [Luke’s] immaturity" to create a starker contrast between who audiences saw in that first film and who they saw in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Not only did Luke mature over the years, but so did Hamill himself, as he would go on to reprise his role of Luke nearly 40 years later in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. With the complete Skywalker Saga now available on home video, Hamill penned a letter that was included in the Blu-ray box set of the films.

"Back in 1976, when Carrie [Fisher], Harrison [Ford] and I were testing for our roles in what was then called 'The Adventures of Luke, as taken from The Journal of the Whills, Saga I: The Star Wars,' there’s no way we could have known what an incredibly rich and imaginative set of adventures this obscure little space movie would launch, inspiring eight more chapters to tell the entire Skywalker story," Hamill shared in the letter. "For some of you, that journey began with us over 40 years ago, inviting Star Wars into your lives from the seats of just a few dozen theaters in its first days of release. For others, you may have joined us somewhere along the way, from the harrowing saga of young Anakin’s descent to the Dark Side in the prequel trilogy or the introduction of an entirely new generation of heroes in the sequel trilogy."

While we shouldn't expect to see Hamill reprising his role anytime soon, this anecdote just proves that Luke Skywalker was the role the actor was born to play.

