New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Concept Art Sees Rey Recreating Famous Luke Moment

✖

More than 40 years after Star Wars: A New Hope launched one of the most popular sci-fi franchises of all time, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker concluded with Rey returning to the homestead where we first met Luke Skywalker, with a piece of concept artwork from the film teasing a scene in which Rey discovered Luke's old replica of a T-16 Skyhopper. This is only one of many ideas that were toyed with for this final film in the nine-episode narrative, leaving us to wonder if such a scene was ever filmed or if it only existed in the form of concept art.

The artwork was shared by concept artist Adam Brockbank, which also sees C-3PO returning to the homestead along with Rey. Following the defeat of The First Order in the film, the heroes of the sequel trilogy unite to celebrate their victory, only for Rey to go off on her own mission to Tatooine where she buries Luke and Leia's lightsabers and witness the desert planet's twin sunsets, while also embracing the surname "Skywalker" as her identity. It's possible that, with it being the final scene in the film, director J.J. Abrams didn't want to spend more time than necessary depicting Rey retreading Luke's old footsteps.

This only the most recent piece of concept art depicting slight tweaks to the film's final sequences, as the artist also recently shared art he crafted depicting Tusken Raiders having invaded Luke's former home, with the creatures driven away by Rey's mere ignition of her lightsaber.

As is the trend with Star Wars films over the years, it's a difficult balance to tell a story that is unique and compelling but also offer surprises to audiences. Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow was originally tapped to helm this final chapter, only for creative differences with Lucasfilm resulting in him leaving the project. After the film landed in theaters, concept artwork for Trevorrow's plans began making their way online, teasing an entirely different journey for our characters. Similarly, members of the film's cast and crew hinted at various sequences that were either planned or actually shot that never made it into the movie under Abrams' direction, with fans speculating about the movie we nearly saw.

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's home video release being devoid of any deleted scenes, fans will be left wondering about all of the various sequences that nearly became a reality.

Would you have liked to have seen this moment in the film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.