Star Wars, Marvel, and DC Actors Revealed as Oscar Presenters

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the first set of presents for this year’s Academy Awards and among the names set to hand out the awards are a whole host of DC, Marvel, and Star Wars alums! Zazie Beetz of Deadpool 2 and Joker is first on the list which also includes Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot and her Wonder Woman 1984 co-star Kristen Wiig. In addition, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hulk, Mark Ruffalo, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker actress Kelly Marie Tran will also present. What awards these five will present at the ceremony, and if any of them will be paired together, remains to be seen
Others confirmed by The Academy to present at this year’s Oscars also include Timothée Chalamet (Little Women), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Mindy Kaling (Late Night), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Anthony Ramos (A Star is Born, In the Heights), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton). They all join a roster of presenters for the 2020 ceremony that includes last year’s Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek. Even more presenters could be announced for the ceremony as we get closer to the show date.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Warner Bros. and DC’s Joker leads the nominees this year movies in terms of overall nominations with 11 total. The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and 1917 were all right behind Joker with 10 nominations each, while Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, and Parasite landed six apeice.
Fan favorites’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was nominated in three categories — Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, and Best Sound Editing with Avengers: Endgame, on the other hand, only nominated in the Best Visual Effects category.
The 92nd Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC. You can read the full list of nominees for this year by clicking here. Nominations in the six major categories include:
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Directing
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite