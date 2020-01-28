Star Wars, Marvel, and DC Actors Revealed as Oscar Presenters

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the first set of presents for this year’s Academy Awards and among the names set to hand out the awards are a whole host of DC, Marvel, and Star Wars alums! Zazie Beetz of Deadpool 2 and Joker is first on the list which also includes Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot and her Wonder Woman 1984 co-star Kristen Wiig. In addition, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hulk, Mark Ruffalo, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker actress Kelly Marie Tran will also present. What awards these five will present at the ceremony, and if any of them will be paired together, remains to be seen

Others confirmed by The Academy to present at this year’s Oscars also include Timothée Chalamet (Little Women), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Mindy Kaling (Late Night), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Anthony Ramos (A Star is Born, In the Heights), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton). They all join a roster of presenters for the 2020 ceremony that includes last year’s Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek. Even more presenters could be announced for the ceremony as we get closer to the show date.

Warner Bros. and DC’s Joker leads the nominees this year movies in terms of overall nominations with 11 total. The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and 1917 were all right behind Joker with 10 nominations each, while Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, and Parasite landed six apeice.

Fan favorites’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was nominated in three categories — Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, and Best Sound Editing with Avengers: Endgame, on the other hand, only nominated in the Best Visual Effects category.

The 92nd Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC. You can read the full list of nominees for this year by clicking here. Nominations in the six major categories include:

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Directing

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite