Star Wars Report Reveals Fans Are Very Divided on Episode 10 Director News But They Agree On One Thing

Well, it’s official: Star Wars isn’t done with the Skywalkers just yet—a fact that seems to run counter to the idea that the franchise was ready to move on to new stories and discover new heroes in a galaxy far, far away. And, as with most things, fans are divided on this news. Not only are they unsure about continuing a saga that already has 9 movies to its name and what seemed like a definitive end with the highly divisive Rise of Skywalker, but a few things about the recently announced Episode X are also raising eyebrows.

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According to our poll on X, fans aren’t particularly thrilled that Jon Watts, who directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, is given the director’s chair for this new project. But what really has them up in arms is the fact that Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix, X-Men: Apocalypse) has been tapped to write the script. Upon reading the news, “This seems more of a writer-led approach than the Sequel Trilogy, which was pretty much at the mercy of Abrams and Johnson. With a good writer, Watts will make crowd-pleasing films. Unfortunately, instead of a good writer, they chose Simon Kinberg,” which seems to sum up the feelings surrounding the choice pretty succinctly.

Fans Aren’t Convinced That Kingberg and Watts Can Deliver Anything Worth Watching

How do you feel about tonight’s report that Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy director Jon Watts will helm Star Wars Episode X? — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) September 26, 2026

If you were to ask the Star Wars fandom at large, they’d tell you that this pair-up reeks of Disney hedging its bets—a goal that’s become more and more clear over the last few years since the terrible reception to Episode IX. “It’s just baffling that being reliable and on time is seen as a good thing if you are reliably and quickly turning out flops that lose the studio’s money,” . Another added, “I think it goes to show how hard it is to write a passable script on a deadline. Like, if you need a high-quality script, it needs more time.”

It’s worth noting that Kinberg previously worked with Lucasfilm’s new president, Dave Filoni, on Rebels, one of the franchise’s animated series. But Rebels, however, isn’t enough to convince the fandom at large that he’s got what it takes to actually create something original, and it’s widely agreed that Lucasfilm is simply done taking any sort of creative risk, instead lining up easy shots that they hope will appeal to as many people as possible. And while Rebels is generally well liked, Ahsoka is proof enough that simply giving someone who worked on the series their own live-action adaptation isn’t enough to guarantee what they produce will be great (just look at The Mandalorian and Grogu for proof).