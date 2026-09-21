Hayden Christensen Has a Blunt Response on Those Darth Vader Solo Film Rumors

There have been some strong rumors that Hayden Christensen is returning to the Star Wars universe. These rumors began to pick up steam in August when the site Star Wars Gaming claimed that Disney and Lucasfilm were bringing back Christensen, and he was in the final stages of signing a multi-picture deal. The news also indicated that one of the projects he was signing on for was a Darth Vader standalone movie. This also comes after the new leadership of Lucasfilm was named, with Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan now running things as co-presidents. Now, Christensen has spoken up about the rumors.

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In an interview with E! News as he walked the red carpet, the interviewer asked about the Darth Vader solo movie rumors. Christensen only smiled and said those are only rumors. When pushed on it, he said he would be thrilled to return to the franchise, but right now, it’s still only just rumors.

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Could Hayden Christensen Return to Star Wars?

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

When it comes to a Darth Vader movie, there is a high anticipation level for it. In fact, it seems that fans want to see something with a bad guy in the lead, which is emphasized by the fact that people want to see a Ben Solo movie, which isn’t likely to happen. What is most impressive is the idea of a Darth Vader movie with Hayden Christensen, which is a complete turnaround from how fans looked at the actor before. The Star Wars prequel trilogy was widely panned by Star Wars fans for years, but time has healed things, and people are realizing that Christensen might not be as bad as originally believed.

A lot of this has to do with the return of Christensen as Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka on Disney+. While he was just a Force Ghost in Ahsoka, it was enough to make fans wonder what a Darth Vader movie could look like. This made it exciting to hear that Lucasfilm could have been in talks with Christensen about returning to the role. Darth Vader is still the most important villain to ever appear in the Star Wars universe, and even though it is important for Star Wars to move forward and stop reliving the past, a Darth Vader movie could change that thought process.

Darth Vader’s story was completed between the original trilogy, which saw him start as a ruthless villain and end up gaining his redemption when he saved his son Luke Skywalker from the Emperor, and the prequels, which saw his downfall from aspiring Jedi to the ultimate villain. Star Wars: The Clone Wars further showed him before his downfall, and the rumored movie could show him at his worst, after his turn and before he met Luke Skywalker. However, is it necessary?

There is a chance that Hayden Christensen has signed a deal with Lucasfilm, but he can’t say anything thanks to the non-disclosure agreements notorious for Disney productions. His response to the movie was blunt, but at least he said he would love to return as Darth Vader if there is a chance.