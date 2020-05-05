Star Wars Fans Celebrate Revenge Of The Fifth Day
It is well-known that May 4th is "Star Wars Day", when the world takes a minute to appreciate one of the greatest franchises in the history of entertainment. However, much of world may still be learning that the party doesn't necessarily end on May 4th: the following day, May 5th (Cinco De Mayo!), has come to be known as "Revenge of the Fifth", which highlights the dark side villains of the franchise. And, since this day isn't quite the official Star Wars celebration that we're use to, fans get ot have a bit more fun with the concept - especially in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, when Star Wars fans have a lot of time (and boredom to kill) on their hands!
Check out below how fans are celebrating Star Wars "Revenge of the Fifth"!
The True MVPs
Celebrating the dark side of the Force on #RevengeOfTheFifth pic.twitter.com/i8kMh0Vilo— Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) May 5, 2020
Yeah, the heroes of Star Wars are great - but what would the franchise be without its villains? Nothing! From Darth Vader and Darth Sidious, to animated hits like The Inquisitors and Ventress - respect the Fifth!
The Best Darkness
Rogue One has The Best Darth Vader Scene in all of Star Wars.
#RevengeOfTheFifth pic.twitter.com/3fFeJkatdX— The City Is Mind (@TheCityIsMind) May 5, 2020
Can't have "Revenge of the Fifth" without discussing what the best dark side moment is in the Star Wars franchise. Rogue One's final Vader sequence is definitely a top contender.
Franchise G.O.A.T.S.
#RevengeOfTheFifth is upon us so fuck it, one more day won't hurt. Best character from each trilogy here we go... pic.twitter.com/9fmSt0dgtI— Kieran Battams (@KieranBattams) May 5, 2020
Other topics in discussion today? Who is the best Star Wars character from each trilogy? How about the animated series?
Hail the Chosen One!
Happy #RevengeOfTheFifth to him only pic.twitter.com/8Yc5KmfBrs— ✧*:･ﾟ| tcw spoilers ⁵⁰¹ (@padmesanckin) May 5, 2020
Of course, props to the man around whom the entire Skywalker Saga revolves, champion of light and dark - Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader!
Hail The Namesake!
Happy #RevengeOfTheFifth to one of the greatest Star Wars movies.
WHAT. A. FILM. pic.twitter.com/Wp4FGcLcRw— Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) May 5, 2020
Of course, "Revenge of the Fifth" wouldn't have its name if not for the film that inspired it - Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Thanks to events of The Clone Wars final season, the tragic fall of Anakin and the Galactic Republic has just become even more powerful and tragic.
Hail The Prequels!
The prequel era was underrated pic.twitter.com/poqXQ4P2yl— Will (@captainblacke) May 5, 2020
As time goes on, the generation that grew up with the Star Wars Prequels is cementing it as an underrated milestone in the series. God bless 'em.
What a film indeed.
What a film indeed. pic.twitter.com/c5hITxIZ5X— Galadriel (@nomitargaryen) May 5, 2020
Just take a minute to delight in this trip down memory lane. Happy Revenge of the Fifth, have a green or red-colored margarita in honor of the franchise.
The entire Star Wars Skywalker Saga is now available on Disney+.
