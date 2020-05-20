Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Destroys Avengers: Endgame in Rotten Tomatoes' Summer Blockbuster Poll

✖

The coronavirus pandemic has put the entire summer blockbuster season on hold, with Rotten Tomatoes instead asking fans to vote for their favorite summer films of all time, with a recent poll putting Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith up against Avengers: Endgame, resulting in the galaxy far, far away completely dominating the Marvel Cinematic Universe milestone. The Star Wars franchise has been one of the most beloved film franchises of the past 40 years, so it's not entirely surprising to see it give the MCU a run for its money, but with Endgame becoming the top-grossing movie of all time, it was a major upset to see the prequel film so thoroughly trounce its competitor.

In a bracket to determine the favorite summer blockbuster, the showdown between Revenge of the Sith and Endgame earned more than 500,000 votes, while other bouts in the round, such as Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back vs. Captain America: Civil War and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi vs. Iron Man, only secured roughly 200,000 votes, confirming that prequel fans wanted their voices to be heard loud and clear. The split between the votes swayed 81% to Revenge of the Sith and 19% to Endgame.

Of the last five Star Wars films that have been released, four of them landed in theaters in December and became huge box office successes. Despite the original six live-action films all kicking off the summer movie season, paving their way to become some of the top-grossing films of the year, Solo: A Star Wars Story's summer release didn't earn it the anticipated earnings, with the film ultimately becoming the lowest-grossing entry into the entire series.

As far as the future of Star Wars films, Lucasfilm looks to be keeping up their tradition of dominating the holiday season, as they have confirmed release dates in December of 2022, December of 2024, and December of 2026. Interestingly, the studio has yet to confirm what any of these movies could be, leaving fans to merely speculate.

When it comes to announced projects, the studio revealed that Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson would be developing a trilogy of films, while Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige were both set to develop projects for the studio. With these dates being announced before the coronavirus pandemic shut down most movie and TV projects, it's unclear if the studio still aims to deliver films on those release dates.

