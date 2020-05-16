Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Fan Recreates THAT Epic Scene With Burning Marshmallows

✖

It's been over two months since people started staying home in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which means folks have had to make their own fun from the comfort of their own homes. There's been a huge boom in the usage of TikTok, the video-sharing social networking service that's used to "create short dance, lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos." There are a lot of hilarious posts on the site, especially when it comes to some of our favorite fandoms. Recently, a fan took to TikTok to recreate the famous Mustafar ending of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith using marshmallows. The video is simple, hilarious, and has us craving s'mores.

“This is why the internet was created,” @BradKelly17 tweeted. They included the TikTok, which was created by user @nbernie8870. “I need to send nbernie8870 a check,” Kelly joked in the comments. The tweet has gone viral with over 280,000 likes. Here are some of the best replies: “I'm in pain this is so f***ing funny,” one fan wrote. “Literally got me rethinking watching that scene,” another fan replied.

“Now this is TikTok’ing,” one person added. “Vids like that made me think I should get TikTok,” someone else wrote. You can check out the video in the tweet below:

This is why the internet was created pic.twitter.com/CQ5hePpBQV — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) May 14, 2020

While Revenge of the Sith is 15 years old, there's been a lot of extra Anakin content floating around these days thanks to the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In fact, the series' penultimate episode caught up with the events of Revenge of the Sith. It showed Darth Sidious executing Order 66 and revealed how Ahsoka Tano felt her master, Anakin, fall to the Dark Side. The moment was enhanced by the use of dialogue from Revenge of the Sith in Ahsoka's Force vision. But astute Star Wars fans may have noticed something a little different in how one of those lines was delivered. Ahsoka sense as Anakin speaks the line "What have I done?" The line was spoken by Hayden Christensen in Revenge of the Sith, but in the episode "Shattered," it was spoken by Anakin's Clone Wars voice actor, Matt Lanter.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: The Clone Wars are both available to stream on Disney+.

