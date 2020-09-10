Blumhouse's Freaky Trailer Reveals Theatrical Release Date

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you combined Freaky Friday with Friday the 13th? Well the good news is, you'll never have to, thanks to the folks over at Blumhouse. On Thursday, Universal and Blumhouse released the first trailer for the new horror comedy film Freaky, which is a body swap movie set in the horror genre. Yes, it looks as wild as it sounds. The movie comes from Christopher Landon, who is best known for creating the Happy Death Day franchise, so you know that there are some crazy moments in store.

Freaky stars Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn as a teenage girl and a serial killer that swap bodies, which forces a grown man that looks like a slasher villain to team up with a couple of high schoolers to put an end to a killing spree. Appropriately, Freaky will debut in theaters on November 13th, which is a Friday.

Landon directed the film from a script he co-wrote with Michael Kennedy. Jason Blum produced while Couper Samuleson and Jeanette Volturno executive produced.

Here's the official synopsis for Freaky:

"Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O’Connor), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich) and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton)—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree. The film also stars Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori."

Freaky arrives in theaters on November 13th.