This Is Steven Spielberg’s Best Science Fiction Movie (And It’s Streaming Free)

Steven Spielberg’s best sci-fi movie is streaming right now at no extra cost. Steven Spielberg is one of, if not the greatest director working today. He is the highest grossing director to date (though there’s a slight chance he gets overtaken by James Cameron later this year) and is responsible for some of the most iconic and beloved movies ever made. Indiana Jones, Jaws, ET, Jurassic Park and countless other films were all brought to life because of him. He’s an absolute visionary who has kept cinema alive and well for the past 50 years. Even all these years later, Spielberg is continuing to make new films and has a new UFO movie in the works.

A lot of Spielberg’s classic films can be found across different streaming services, but one of his best movies is now available for free! Minority Report is now streaming on Tubi at no extra cost. This was the first collaboration between actor Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg, something that would eventually lead to them reuniting for War of the Worlds. Minority Report is a sci-fi thriller based on a story by Phillip K. Dick, the author who created the story that led to Blade Runner. The film revolves around technology that tries to predict crimes before they happen so that suspects can be arrested and as you might imagine, things go wrong and that creates a ton of problems for our protagonist.

“Based on a story by famed science fiction writer Philip K. Dick, “Minority Report” is an action-detective thriller set in Washington D.C. in 2054, where police utilize a psychic technology to arrest and convict murderers before they commit their crime,” reads a description of the film. “Tom Cruise plays the head of this Precrime unit and is himself accused of the future murder of a man he hasn’t even met.”

Although Spielberg has made some top-notch sci-fi movies, Minority Report is arguably his most thrilling and well-constructed. Tom Cruise turns in a heck of a performance in this thriller and it’s great at embedding the audience in a futuristic world that still feels grounded in our reality. If you’ve never seen it, it’s absolutely required viewing for sci-fi lovers and anyone who enjoys Spielberg or Tom Cruise. If you’ve seen it before, what better way to rewatch it then by enjoying it for free on Tubi.

