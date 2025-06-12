Tubi: Every Free Movie and TV Show Coming in July 2025

We’re not quite halfway through the month of June, but one of the most popular free streaming services around is getting a head start on planning for the month of July. This week, Tubi released its monthly newsletter, informing prospective viewers about each title making its way to the service’s lineup in a few weeks. Just like in previous months, July will have a bunch of new options for folks to explore.
Tubi is adding some titles connected to a couple of this summer’s biggest franchise releases, with Jurassic World and four of the five Final Destination movies arriving on July 1st. Other new additions include Minority Report, Jumanji, Robocop, Pulp Fiction, and more.
You can check out the full list of Tubi’s July additions below!
July 1st (TV)
Brickleberry
Girlfriends
Hap & Leonard
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell
Kold & Windy (S1)
Major Dad
Millennials
Sanford and Son
The Jeffersons (S1 & S11)
WOW: Women of Wrestling (S2-S3)
July 1st (Movies)
12 Rounds
2 Guns
8 Mile
A Most Violent Year
A Time to Kill
Alice, Darling
Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)
American Honey
Anger Management (2003)
Arrival
Arthur and the Invisibles
Baby’s Day Out
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Baywatch (2017)
Beauty Shop
Because of Winn-Dixie
Belly
Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
Blair Witch (2016)
Bones and All
Bringing Down the House Broken City
Cadillac Records
Clemency
Colombiana
Cuban Fury
Culture of Winning
Death Wish (2018)
Déjà Vu
Destroyer
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Don’t Tell a Soul
Dumb and Dumber
Escape Plan
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Finding Felt
First Blood
Flashdance
Forrest Gump
Fried Green Tomatoes
Get Off My Lawn
Get On Up
Good Burger
Goon: The Last of the Enforcers
Hitman
Hitman: Agent 47
Hot Summer Nights
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
I, Robot
Jinn
Juice
Jumanji (1995)
Jumping the Broom
Jungle 2 Jungle
Jurassic World
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Legends of the Fall
Major Dad
Minamata
Minority Report
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
No Strings Attached
Non-Stop
Obsessed (2009)
Outlaws
Pale Rider
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Pet Sematary (2019)
Phenomenon
Planet 51
Pootie Tang
Pride and Glory
Pulp Fiction
Quarantine 2: Terminal
Rango
Redemption
Richie Rich
Riddick
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rye Lane
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Son of a Gun
Southside With You
Spotlight
Sweet Dreams
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
That Awkward Moment
The A-Team (2010)
The Benchwarmers
The Birdcage
The Cable Guy
The Captive
The Core
The Da Vinci Code
The Fate of the Furious
The Final Play
The Grey
The Hills Have Eyes
The Invisible Raptor
The Longest Yard
The Menu
The Nun (2018)
The Outsiders
The Running Man
The Secret Life of Pets 2
The Sorcerer and the White Snake
Thelma & Louise
Titanic
Top Five
Under the Silver Lake
Universal Soldier
War of the Worlds
When You Finish Saving the World
While We’re Young
Wrecked
Zola
July 4th
Great White Waters
When millions in cartel cocaine go missing off Florida’s coast, the search turns savage as vicious sharks close in on anyone daring to claim the stash.
July 11th
Get Off My Lawn
A sweet suburban couple is terrorized by a deranged teenager and his friends after they purchase his grandfather’s sacred home.
July 15th
Getting Warmer with Kal Penn
July 18th
TKO
After reuniting with his estranged sons, a former boxer must step up as a father and a coach when his oldest begins competing in professional boxing.
Which of Tubi’s July additions are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!