Tubi: Every Free Movie and TV Show Coming in July 2025

We’re not quite halfway through the month of June, but one of the most popular free streaming services around is getting a head start on planning for the month of July. This week, Tubi released its monthly newsletter, informing prospective viewers about each title making its way to the service’s lineup in a few weeks. Just like in previous months, July will have a bunch of new options for folks to explore.

Tubi is adding some titles connected to a couple of this summer’s biggest franchise releases, with Jurassic World and four of the five Final Destination movies arriving on July 1st. Other new additions include Minority Report, Jumanji, Robocop, Pulp Fiction, and more.

You can check out the full list of Tubi’s July additions below!

July 1st (TV)

Brickleberry

Girlfriends

Hap & Leonard

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell

Kold & Windy (S1)

Major Dad

Millennials

Sanford and Son

The Jeffersons (S1 & S11)

WOW: Women of Wrestling (S2-S3)

July 1st (Movies)

12 Rounds

2 Guns

8 Mile

A Most Violent Year

A Time to Kill

Alice, Darling

Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)

American Honey

Anger Management (2003)

Arrival

Arthur and the Invisibles

Baby’s Day Out

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Baywatch (2017)

Beauty Shop

Because of Winn-Dixie

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Blair Witch (2016)

Bones and All

Bringing Down the House Broken City

Cadillac Records

Clemency

Colombiana

Cuban Fury

Culture of Winning

Death Wish (2018)

Déjà Vu

Destroyer

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Don’t Tell a Soul

Dumb and Dumber

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Finding Felt

First Blood

Flashdance

Forrest Gump

Fried Green Tomatoes

Get Off My Lawn

Get On Up

Good Burger

Goon: The Last of the Enforcers

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Hot Summer Nights

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

I, Robot

Jinn

Juice

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping the Broom

Jungle 2 Jungle

Jurassic World

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Legends of the Fall

Major Dad

Minamata

Minority Report

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

No Strings Attached

Non-Stop

Obsessed (2009)

Outlaws

Pale Rider

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Pet Sematary (2019)

Phenomenon

Planet 51

Pootie Tang

Pride and Glory

Pulp Fiction

Quarantine 2: Terminal

Rango

Redemption

Richie Rich

Riddick

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rye Lane

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Son of a Gun

Southside With You

Spotlight

Sweet Dreams

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

That Awkward Moment

The A-Team (2010)

The Benchwarmers

The Birdcage

The Cable Guy

The Captive

The Core

The Da Vinci Code

The Fate of the Furious

The Final Play

The Grey

The Hills Have Eyes

The Invisible Raptor

The Longest Yard

The Menu

The Nun (2018)

The Outsiders

The Running Man

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Sorcerer and the White Snake

Thelma & Louise

Titanic

Top Five

Under the Silver Lake

Universal Soldier

War of the Worlds

When You Finish Saving the World

While We’re Young

Wrecked

Zola

July 4th

Great White Waters

When millions in cartel cocaine go missing off Florida’s coast, the search turns savage as vicious sharks close in on anyone daring to claim the stash.

July 11th

Get Off My Lawn

A sweet suburban couple is terrorized by a deranged teenager and his friends after they purchase his grandfather’s sacred home.

July 15th

Getting Warmer with Kal Penn

July 18th

TKO

After reuniting with his estranged sons, a former boxer must step up as a father and a coach when his oldest begins competing in professional boxing.

Which of Tubi’s July additions are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!