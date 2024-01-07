Steven Spielberg Teams With X-Men Producer for New Thriller

It's been over a year since Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated film, The Fabelmans, was released in theaters. Now, fans are eager to find out what the iconic director will be helming next. Spielberg has a few projects in the works as director, but he's also going to be producing more upcoming films. Soon, he'll be teaming up with Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg. Kinberg is a writer and director who is also known for producing many projects, including X-Men: First Class, The Martian, Deadpool, Star Wars: Rebels, Logan, and much more.

According to Deadline, Universal has pre-emptively purchased the short story package Long Lost. Spielberg is already attached to the project as a producer through his U-based Amblin banner. The film will also be produced by Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Pictures as well as Scott Glassgold with Ground Control Entertainment. The short story was penned by Colin Bannon, who is also writing the script. Currently, it is unknown who will be directing the project. You can read the story's description below:

"In the vein of What Lies Beneath and Rosemary's Baby, Long Lost tells the story of a recently married woman whose life is upended when her husband's long-lost wife shockingly returns after she was believed to be dead, sparking fears that she's hatching a sinister plan to reclaim what was once hers."

New Cape Fear Series in Development:

Cape Fear was a thriller novel written by John D. MacDonald in 1957 that was adapted into a film in 1962 by J. Lee Thompson. In 1991, the book was adapted yet again into a film helmed by Martin Scorsese. Now, the harrowing tale is heading to the small screen.

It was revealed in November that Nick Antosca was developing a new series based on Cape Fear. Scorsese is serving as executive producer on the series, which will team him up with Spielberg, whose Amblin Television is underwriting the project along with Universal Cable Productions. Antosca is best known for his acclaimed series The Act and Brand New Cherry Flavor.

The new series is reported to examine "America's obsession with true crime in the 21st century. In it, a storm is coming for a pair of married attorneys when an infamous killer from their past gets released after years in prison."

Stay tuned for more updates about Long Lost, Cape Fear, and other upcoming projects from Spielberg.