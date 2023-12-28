The Color Purple Star Addresses Surprise Cameo

One of The Color Purple's original stars has addressed the surprised cameo in the new version of the classic movie. Oprah Winfrey talked about how The Color Purple included Whoopi Goldberg as a midwife who helps the younger version of Celie in the movie. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the star of the previous adaptation about sneaking her friend into the recently released film. Fan reaction ended up having a lot to do with getting Goldberg into The Color Purple this time around. On social media, different viewers expressed a lot of joy at the beloved actresses' brief part in this new version. After all, there were a lot of people waiting for Blitz Bazawule's take on the Alice Walker story. It might not follow the 1994 movie to the letter, or the novel for that matter, but it packs in some emotions for fans.

"[We] just thought it was a wonderful Easter egg for audiences who have appreciated the film over the years, for the diehards," Oprah explained to the outlet. "And we also thought it was a lovely homage to Whoopi."

"Actually, I thought about it, it would've been good in the church scene, but I thought it would also be distracting when Sofia is getting married that if the old original Sofia was just one of the people in the church, and then they were shooting that in the middle of Georgia when COVID was [spreading] like, 'OK, well I ain't sitting in that church all day anyway,'" the producer laughed as she recalled. "And also I just think it's more special that it's just Whoopi."

The Color Purple Gets Boost From Oprah

Oprah has been in the news surrounding The Color Purple a lot recently. Taraji P. Henson told THR about her fight to get the same respect and compensation that other actors around the industry have enjoyed before The Color Purple. Her career has gone so many places since she began acting. She had to thank the crew behind this film for giving her an opportunity to feel appreciated.

"I've been getting paid and I've been fighting tooth and nail every project to get that same freaking [fee] quote," the actress told THR. "And it's a slap in the face when people go, 'Oh girl, you work all the time. You always working.' Well, goddammit, I have to. It's not because I wish I could do two movies a year and that's that. I have to work because the math ain't mathing. And I have bills."

"Listen, I've been doing this for two decades and sometimes I get tired of fighting because I know what I do is bigger than me. I know that the legacy I leave will affect somebody coming up behind me. My prayer is that I don't want these Black girls to have the same fights that me and Viola [Davis], Octavia [Spencer], we out here thugging it out," Henson added. "Otherwise, why am I doing this? For my own vanity? There's no blessing in that. I've tried twice to walk away [from the business]. But I can't, because if I do, how does that help the ones coming up behind me?"

What Is The Color Purple About?

Here's a synopsis of the new adaptation: "Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in "The Color Purple." This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule, a multi-medium artist whose breakout first feature is the highly acclaimed "The Burial of Kojo." The film's all-star producers are Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones."

"The Color Purple stars Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson ("The Curious Case of Benjamin Button"), SAG Award winner and Tony Award nominee Danielle Brooks ("The Color Purple," "Orange Is the New Black"), Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo ("Euphoria," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), Tony Award nominee Corey Hawkins ("Six Degrees of Separation," "In the Heights"), Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. ("Judas and the Black Messiah"), Grammy nominee Halle Bailey ("The Little Mermaid"), Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor ("King Richard," "Ray"), and Grammy-winning artist Fantasia Barrino in her major motion picture debut."

"The screenplay is by acclaimed playwright Marcus Gardley, who won a WGA Award for "Maid." His script is based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray."

