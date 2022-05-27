Top Gun: Maverick IMAX Poster Released

✖

Decades in the making, Top Gun: Maverick is set to premiere to the world in just a few short weeks, and Paramount Pictures have debuted a breathtaking new IMAX poster for the Tom Cruise-led sequel which you can find below. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously worked with Cruise on the 2013 feature film Oblivion, the film utilized IMAX cameras to create images for the large-scale format and did so my attaching these major cameras into actual fighter jets to create the most immersive picture. Speaking in a previous interview with Den of Geek, Kosinski revealed that it took a long time speaking with the Navy to make this happen

"We spent a year working with the Navy to get approvals to put six of these IMAX-quality cameras inside the cockpit," Kosinski told the outlet. "Four of them were facing toward the actors and two of them were facing forward, in addition to cameras mounted all over the exteriors of the aircraft...You can feel the authenticity. You can feel the strain, the G-forces, the speed, something you could never capture on a soundstage, no matter how much money or visual effects you threw at it. It was a tremendous amount of effort and work, but you just can't fake the results. I can't wait for people to see it."

In another interview with Empire, Kosinski revealed that the shot over 800 hours of footage for the movie, claiming it was as much as the three films in The Lord of the Rings trilogy combined. Top Gun: Maverick had its premiere already at CinemaCon, debuting to raucous enthusiasm and near universal praise. Critics who saw the film called it "intense & gorgeous" and "a worthy sequel that will delight new and old fans."

You can read the Top Gun: Maverick description here: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick will be released on May 27th.