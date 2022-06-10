Jurassic World Dominion Gets IMAX Poster

✖

Today saw the release of another new Jurassic World: Dominion trailer, but that's not the only fun thing to hit the Internet. A new IMAX poster has fans hyped to watch the long-awaited movie on the biggest screen possible. Between the new footage released at CinemaCon and the movie's stars constantly posting fun content, the excitement for the movie keeps growing. June can't get here soon enough!

"Apex meets IMAX, June 10. Tickets are on sale now. #JurassicWorldDominion," the official IMAX account wrote on Instagram. "The wait is almost over! Apex + IMAX = Epic," the official Jurassic World account added. You can check out the new poster below:

Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) as well as original Jurassic Park stars, Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). The cast is also set to include BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy-nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), DeWanda Wise (The Harder They Fall, She's Gotta Have It), and Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

In a previous interview, director Colin Trevorrow explained why they waited so long to bring back the original trio.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

You can read a description of the film below:

"Four years after the Lockwood estate incident, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine once and for all whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures."

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.