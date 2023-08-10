Marvel Announces New Sentry Series Ahead of Steven Yeun's MCU Debut

Sentry will soon find himself in his own comic series ahead of his rumored MCU debut next year.

The Sentry will soon return to the Marvel fold. As you might expect from somebody of Robert Reynolds' stature, however, everything is far from good. In fact, Reynolds is still technically dead within canon and doesn't look to be involved in a new series announced by the House of Ideas on Wednesday. Instead, the publisher teases multiple characters, from Jessica Jones to Misty Knight, will be candidates to replace the late Reynolds as Marvel's new Golden Guardians of Good.

"This new chapter of the Sentry has an intriguing concept: on top of all the responsibilities and struggles a single person has to deal with in their everyday life, can one also handle the power of a MILLION EXPLODING SUNS?" writer Jason Loo said in a press release announcing the book. "It's a fun opportunity for me to create new characters that readers can see themselves in and bestow them these earth-shaking powers."

(Photo: Marvel Comics / Ben Harvey)

Loo's writing the four-issue mini-series, which has art by Midnight Suns' Luigi Zagaria. The news of a new Sentry series comes on the heels of speculation Steven Yeun will be portraying the character in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, the live-action film currently scheduled for release next year.

"It kind of came together in a weird way. Jake Schreier, who did episodes of Beef, he got the gig to direct it. He kind of saw me for this role," Yeun told THR. "I read the role and I was like, 'This is actually a really interesting role. I'd be down to explore this.'"

"I think it's less about now checking things off a bucket list and more looking at an experience. It's more like, 'Do I want to experience that?'" he continued. "Putting it out is a whole other thing that I'm going to have to prepare for afterwards, but in the immediate, I'm just down to experience that experience."

When is Thunderbolts being released?

Thunderbolts is currently set for release on December 20, 2024.

