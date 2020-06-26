Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 26)

The weekend has arrived, which means it's time for sunshine and streaming! Just like every other weekend that has come before, this weekend is coming with a swarm of new movies and TV shows on all of the most popular streaming services. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video all have new titles for subscribers to stream as the weekend begins, with a few services adding even more content over the next few days.

Hulu kicked things off on Thursday with the streaming debut of last year's Charlie's Angels reboot, directed by Elizabeth Banks. The movie didn't make a splash at the box office but it definitely found a dedicate fan base and will likely be a hit on Hulu for quite a while.

The biggest release of the weekend is actually over on Prime Video, where the Dave Bautista-starring My Spy will finally be making its debut. The film was supposed to be released in theaters but STX ended up selling the rights to Amazon after the pandemic caused theaters to close. Meanwhile, Netflix is releasing its new original film, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. On Saturday, HBO Max will be adding the director's cut of Doctor Sleep, the acclaimed sequel to The Shining.

Take a look below at all of the new streaming titles being added this weekend!