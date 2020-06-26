Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 26)
The weekend has arrived, which means it's time for sunshine and streaming! Just like every other weekend that has come before, this weekend is coming with a swarm of new movies and TV shows on all of the most popular streaming services. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video all have new titles for subscribers to stream as the weekend begins, with a few services adding even more content over the next few days.
Hulu kicked things off on Thursday with the streaming debut of last year's Charlie's Angels reboot, directed by Elizabeth Banks. The movie didn't make a splash at the box office but it definitely found a dedicate fan base and will likely be a hit on Hulu for quite a while.
The biggest release of the weekend is actually over on Prime Video, where the Dave Bautista-starring My Spy will finally be making its debut. The film was supposed to be released in theaters but STX ended up selling the rights to Amazon after the pandemic caused theaters to close. Meanwhile, Netflix is releasing its new original film, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. On Saturday, HBO Max will be adding the director's cut of Doctor Sleep, the acclaimed sequel to The Shining.
Take a look below at all of the new streaming titles being added this weekend!
Netflix
JUNE 26
Amar y vivir Netflix Original
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Netflix Film
Home Game Netflix Documentary
Straight Up
Disney+
JUNE 26
Avengers: Infinity War
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Raven's Home (S3)
Tarzan
Tarzan II
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
It's a Dog's Life With Bill Farmer - "Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs"
Disney Family Sundays - "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs"
One Day at Disney - "Marc Smith: Story Artist"
Hulu
JUNE 25
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)
Charlie's Angels (2019)
HBO Max
JUNE 26
Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020
JUNE 27
Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut), 2020 (HBO)
JUNE 28
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
Prime Video0comments
JUNE 26
My Spy - Amazon Original Movie
Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 - Amazon Original series
JUNE 27
Guns Akimbo
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.