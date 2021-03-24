Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu & Amazon Prime Video in April 2021

With April fast-approaching, it's time to look ahead at what all of the major streaming services have to offer in the month ahead. Over the last couple of weeks, services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime released the full lineups of movies and shows arriving throughout the month of April. There are plenty of classics on the way to each service, as well as a full slate of new originals worth getting excited about. As far as new movies are concerned, there are quite a few to look forward to in April. The new Mortal Kombat reboot is hitting HBO Max on April 16th, while The Mitchells vs. The Machines is arriving on Netflix on April 30th. Also debuting on April 30th is Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan, which is an original film for Prime Video. Disney+ has several original shows that will be airing their first seasons throughout the month of April. Fridays are going to see new episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and Big Shot. Excited for what's ahead? Take a look at the full list of upcoming streaming titles below, and start planning your watchlist!

April 1 NETFLIX

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

The Time Traveler's Wife

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

Magical Andes: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Prank Encounters: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tersanjung the Movie -- NETFLIX FILM

Worn Stories -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)

Abandon, 2002 (HBO)

Adam's Rib, 1949

All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)

Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl

Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

Blindness, 2008 (HBO)

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

Bringing Up Baby, 1938

The Butcher's Wife, 1991 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

The Collection, 2012 (HBO)

The Color Purple, 1985

Dante's Peak, 1997 (HBO)

Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)

Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)

Dirty Harry, 1971

The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)

Early Man, 2018 (HBO)

Easy Rider, 1969

Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)

The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)

Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)

Fear, 1996 (HBO)

genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale

Ghost Rider, 2007

Goodfellas, 1990

The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Green Lantern, 2011

Hardball, 2001 (HBO)

Happy Endings

Haywire, 2012 (HBO)

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)

Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)

Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)

Let's Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)

The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)

Man Up, 2015 (HBO)

The Mask of Zorro, 1998

The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Missing In Action 2 - The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)

Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)

The Nanny

The Natural, 1984

Now, Voyager, 1942

One Day, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)

Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)

Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)

Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)

Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)

The Return, 2006 (HBO)

Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)

Roger & Me, 1989

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939

Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)

Space Jam, 1996

Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)

Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Shack, 2017 (HBO)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011

Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)

The Warriors, 1979 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

The Watch, 2012 (HBO)

White Noise, 2005 (HBO)

The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)

Within, 2016 (HBO)

Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)

Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere HULU

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 44 (Food Network)

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2 (HGTV)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35 (Food Network)

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19 (TLC)

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

UniKitty: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 (Food Network)

Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

2012 (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Abyss (1989)

Before We Go (2015)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Chato's Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil's Double (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Garden State (2004)

The Gift (2000)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Hancock (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

In The Mix (2005)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Motel Hell (1980)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Never Back Down (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Platoon (1986)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher's Wife (1996)

The Program (1993)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Rio (2011)

The Sandlot (1993)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek 2 (2002)

The Skull (1965)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Upside (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Virtuosity (1995)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

War (2007)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985) PRIME VIDEO

A Hologram For The King (2016)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Art of Falling in Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bob Roberts (1992)

Brüno (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Chato's Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cohen And Tate (1989)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)

Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)

Hancock (2008)

Head Of State (2003)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Inception (2010)

Johnny English (2003)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Larry Crowne (2011)

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Lords Of Dogtown (2005)

Love in Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Men Of Honor (2000)

Milk (2009)

Minority Report (2002)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Motel Hell (1980)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

New In Town (1992)

Open Range (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Shaft (2000)

Shooter (2007)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Smiley Face Killers (2020)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Abyss (1989)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil's Double (2011)

The Gift (2000)

The Happening (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

The Skull (1965)

The Sum Of All Fears (2002)

Untraceable (2008)

Valerie (1957)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

What About Bob? (1991)

Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

After the First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)

Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)

Jacqueline and Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)

Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1-4

The Adventures of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)

April 2 NETFLIX

Concrete Cowboy -- NETFLIX FILM

Just Say Yes -- NETFLIX FILM

Madame Claude -- NETFLIX FILM

The Serpent -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sky High -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S2)

Disney Walk the Prank (S3)

Higglytown Heroes (S1)

Higglytown Heroes (S2)

The Island at the Top of the World

Third Man on the Mountain

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I

Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume II

Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)

Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

The Falcon and The Winter Solider - New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 102 "Dusters" HBO MAX

On the Spectrum HULU

WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN : Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere (NBC)

Manifest: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

The Moody's: Season 2 Finale (Fox)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12 (Bravo) PRIME VIDEO

April 3 NETFLIX

Escape from Planet Earth HBO MAX

Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO) HULU

Hysterical: Series Premiere (FX)

Blair Witch (2016) PRIME VIDEO

April 4 NETFLIX

What Lies Below HBO MAX

Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

April 5 NETFLIX

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY HBO MAX

Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO) HULU

April 6 NETFLIX

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You -- NETFLIX FAMILY HBO MAX

April 7 NETFLIX

The Big Day: Collection 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Snabba Cash -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Wedding Coach -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL HBO MAX

South Side, Season 1

Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO) HULU

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation) PRIME VIDEO

Girl From Monaco (2009)

High-Rise (2016)

Pulse (2005)

Ragnarok (2009)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Priest (2009)

April 8 NETFLIX

The Way of the Househusband -- NETFLIX ANIME HULU

April 9 NETFLIX

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? -- NETFLIX FILM

Night in Paradise -- NETFLIX FILM

Thunder Force -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

The Falcon and The Winter Solider - New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 103 “Breakaway” HBO MAX

Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019 (HBO)

The Other Two, Season 1

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO) HULU

Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Standard (2020)

Stars Fell on Alabama (2021) PRIME VIDEO

April 10 NETFLIX

The Stand-In HBO MAX

The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO) HULU

The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Desierto (2015)

April 11 NETFLIX

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World HBO MAX

The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

April 12 NETFLIX

New Gods: Nezha Reborn -- NETFLIX FILM

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4 HULU

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020) PRIME VIDEO

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

April 13 NETFLIX

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

My Love: Six Stories of True Love -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

April 14 NETFLIX

The Circle: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Law School -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Soul -- NETFLIX FILM

Why Did You Kill Me? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY PRIME VIDEO

Burden (2020)

Cézanne Et Moi (2017)

April 15 NETFLIX

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die -- NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

HULU

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

April 16 NETFLIX

Crimson Peak

Rush

Synchronic

The Zookeeper's Wife

Arlo the Alligator Boy -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Ajeeb Daastaans -- NETFLIX FILM

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Into the Beat -- NETFLIX FILM

Why Are You Like This -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL DISNEY+

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

Primal Survivor (S5)

The Kid Who Would Be King

RIO

Big Shot - Premiere Episode 101 "Pilot"

Earth Moods - Premiere

The Falcon and The Winter Solider - New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 104 “Hockey Moms” HBO MAX

Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 HULU

Fly Like A Girl (2020)

Songbird (2020) PRIME VIDEO

Somewhere (2010)

April 17 HBO MAX

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO) HULU

Modern Persuasion (2020)

April 18 NETFLIX

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL HBO MAX

April 19 NETFLIX

Miss Sloane

April 20 NETFLIX

Izzy's Koala World: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO) HULU

April 21 NETFLIX

Zero -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL HULU

Cruel Summer: Series Premiere (Freeform) PRIME VIDEO

Merantau (2010)

Muay Thai Giant (2011)

The Hero Of Color City (2014)

April 22 NETFLIX

Life in Color with David Attenborough -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Stowaway -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Secrets of the Whales - Premiere HBO MAX

1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)

First Ladies, 2020

Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)

Rizo, 2020 (HBO) HULU

April 23 NETFLIX

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tell Me When -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Being the Queen

Baby’s Day Out

The Falcon and The Winter Solider - Finale

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 105 “Cherry Picker”

Big Shot - Episode 102 "The Marvyn Korn Eﬀect" HBO MAX

El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO) HULU

April 24 HBO MAX

April 25 HULU

April 26 HBO MAX

The Artist, 2011 HULU

The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special (ABC)

The 93rd Oscars: Special (ABC) PRIME VIDEO

April 27 NETFLIX

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 28 NETFLIX

Sexify -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Headspace Guide to Sleep -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HULU

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Arrival (2016) PRIME VIDEO

Arrival (2016)

Barry Munday (2010)

Harlem Aria (2010)

Kiltro (2008)

The Commune (2017)

April 29 NETFLIX

Things Heard & Seen -- NETFLIX FILM

Yasuke -- NETFLIX ANIME HBO MAX

