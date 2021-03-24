Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu & Amazon Prime Video in April 2021

By Charlie Ridgely

With April fast-approaching, it's time to look ahead at what all of the major streaming services have to offer in the month ahead. Over the last couple of weeks, services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime released the full lineups of movies and shows arriving throughout the month of April. There are plenty of classics on the way to each service, as well as a full slate of new originals worth getting excited about.

As far as new movies are concerned, there are quite a few to look forward to in April. The new Mortal Kombat reboot is hitting HBO Max on April 16th, while The Mitchells vs. The Machines is arriving on Netflix on April 30th. Also debuting on April 30th is Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan, which is an original film for Prime Video.

Disney+ has several original shows that will be airing their first seasons throughout the month of April. Fridays are going to see new episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and Big Shot.

Excited for what's ahead? Take a look at the full list of upcoming streaming titles below, and start planning your watchlist!

April 1

NETFLIX
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
The Pianist
The Possession
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
White Boy
Yes Man
Magical Andes: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 
Prank Encounters: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tersanjung the Movie -- NETFLIX FILM 
Worn Stories -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX
A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
Adam's Rib, 1949
All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
Blindness, 2008 (HBO)
The Bodyguard, 1992
Boogie Nights, 1997
Bringing Up Baby, 1938
The Butcher's Wife, 1991 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
The Color Purple, 1985
Dante's Peak, 1997 (HBO)
Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
Dirty Harry, 1971
The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
Early Man, 2018 (HBO)
Easy Rider, 1969
Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)
Fear, 1996 (HBO)
genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale
Ghost Rider, 2007
Goodfellas, 1990
The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Green Lantern, 2011
Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
Happy Endings
Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
Let's Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)
The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
The Mask of Zorro, 1998
The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Missing In Action 2 - The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
The Nanny
The Natural, 1984
Now, Voyager, 1942
One Day, 2011 (HBO)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)
Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
The Return, 2006 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
Roger & Me, 1989
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939
Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
Space Jam, 1996
Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)
Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011
Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
The Warriors, 1979 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)
Within, 2016 (HBO)
Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)
Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere

HULU
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19 (HGTV)
Chopped: Complete Season 44 (Food Network)
Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2  (HGTV)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35 (Food Network)
Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)
Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19 (TLC)
Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
UniKitty: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)
Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 (Food Network)
Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
2012 (2009)   
28 Days Later (2003)  
A Hologram for the King (2016)        
A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)      
A Simple Plan (1998) 
The Abyss (1989)       
Before We Go (2015) 
Bug (2007)     
Bulworth (1998)         
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)       
Changing Lanes (2002)          
Chappaquiddick (2017)          
Chato's Land (1972)   
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)          
Cohen and Tate (1989)          
The Color Purple (1985)        
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Devil's Double (2011)     
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)   
Die Hard (1988)         
Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)  
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)         
Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)         
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Frankie & Alice (2014)
Friends With Benefits (2011) 
Garden State (2004)  
The Gift (2000)           
Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)         
Guess Who (2005)     
Hancock (2008)          
The Hunting Party (1971)      
In The Mix (2005)       
Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)  
Lady in a Cage (1964)
Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)          
Life Of Crime (2014)  
Live Free Or Die Hard (2007) 
Mad Max (1980)        
Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)       
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)     
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)  
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004) 
Monster's Ball (2001)
Motel Hell (1980)       
Napoleon Dynamite (2004)   
Never Back Down (2008)       
New in Town (2009)  
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)      
The Out-Of-Towners (1999)  
The Pawnbroker (1964)         
Platoon (1986)           
The Polar Express (2004)       
The Preacher's Wife (1996)   
The Program (1993)   
Ramona and Beezus (2009)   
The Replacement Killers (1998)         
Rio (2011)      
The Sandlot (1993)    
Scary Movie 4 (2006) 
Sex And The City (2008)         
Sex And The City 2 (2010)      
Shaft (2000)   
Shrek 2 (2002)
The Skull (1965)         
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)      
Sliver (1993)   
So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
Star Trek: Generations (1994)
Step Up Revolution (2012)    
The Sum of All Fears (2002)   
That Thing You Do! (1996)     
The Upside (2017)     
Vanilla Sky (2001)      
Virtuosity (1995)        
Waiting to Exhale (1995)       
War (2007)     
Warriors of Virtue (1997)      
What About Bob? (1991)       
Where the Heart Is (2000)     
Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

PRIME VIDEO
A Hologram For The King (2016)
Anna Karenina (2012)
Art of Falling in Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)
A Simple Plan (1998)
Because I Said So (2007)
Bob Roberts (1992)
Brüno (2009)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Chato's Land (1972)
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)
Cohen And Tate (1989)
Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)
Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Evan Almighty (2007)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Frankie & Alice (2014)
Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)
Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)
Hancock (2008)
Head Of State (2003)
How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
Inception (2010)
Johnny English (2003)
Lady In A Cage (1964)
Larry Crowne (2011)
League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Lords Of Dogtown (2005)
Love in Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family) 
Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
Mad Max (1980)
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)
Men Of Honor (2000)
Milk (2009)
Minority Report (2002)
Monster's Ball (2001)
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Motel Hell (1980)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
New In Town (1992)
Open Range (2003)
Platoon (1986)
Shaft (2000)
Shooter (2007)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Smiley Face Killers (2020)
So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
The Abyss (1989)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Devil's Double (2011)
The Gift (2000)
The Happening (2008)
The Hunting Party (1971)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
The Program (1993)
The Replacement Killers (1998)
The Skull (1965)
The Sum Of All Fears (2002)
Untraceable (2008)
Valerie (1957)
Waiting To Exhale (1995)
What About Bob? (1991)
Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
After the First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)
Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)
Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)
Jacqueline and Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)
Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1-4
The Adventures of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)
The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

April 2

NETFLIX
Concrete Cowboy -- NETFLIX FILM
Just Say Yes -- NETFLIX FILM 
Madame Claude -- NETFLIX FILM 
The Serpent -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Sky High -- NETFLIX FILM 

DISNEY+
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)
Disney Walk the Prank (S1) 
Disney Walk the Prank (S2)
Disney Walk the Prank (S3)
Higglytown Heroes (S1)
Higglytown Heroes (S2)
The Island at the Top of the World
Third Man on the Mountain
The Last Ice
Made in a Day (S1)
Secrets of the Zoo (S4)
Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
The Big Year
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Caravan of Courage
Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I
Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume II
Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)
Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)
The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
The Falcon and The Winter Solider - New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 102  "Dusters"

HBO MAX
On the Spectrum

HULU
WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN : Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere (NBC)
Manifest: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)
The Moody's: Season 2 Finale (Fox)
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

PRIME VIDEO
Unhinged (2020)

April 3

NETFLIX
Escape from Planet Earth

HBO MAX
Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

HULU
Hysterical: Series Premiere (FX)
Blair Witch (2016)

PRIME VIDEO
Blair Witch (2016)

April 4

NETFLIX
What Lies Below

HBO MAX
Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

April 5

NETFLIX
Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX
Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

HULU
Girl (2020) 

April 6

NETFLIX
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

HBO MAX
Genndy Tartokovksy's Primal, Season 1B

April 7

NETFLIX
The Big Day: Collection 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Snabba Cash -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Wedding Coach -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX
South Side, Season 1
Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

HULU
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

PRIME VIDEO
Girl From Monaco (2009)
High-Rise (2016)
Pulse (2005)
Ragnarok (2009)
The Answer Man (2009)
The Priest (2009)
Trollhunter (2011)

April 8

NETFLIX
The Way of the Househusband -- NETFLIX ANIME 

HULU
Home Economics: Series Premiere (ABC)

April 9

NETFLIX
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? -- NETFLIX FILM 
Night in Paradise -- NETFLIX FILM 
Thunder Force -- NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+
Disney Future-Worm!
Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)
Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)
Man of the House
Mark Twain and Me
Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
Cesar Millan: The Real Story
The Falcon and The Winter Solider - New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 103 “Breakaway”

HBO MAX
Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019  (HBO)
The Other Two, Season 1
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

HULU
Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)
Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)
The Standard (2020)  
Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)

PRIME VIDEO
THEM - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

April 10

NETFLIX
The Stand-In

HBO MAX
The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)

HULU
The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Desierto (2015)          
Knuckledust (2020) 

April 11

NETFLIX
Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

HBO MAX
The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

April 12

NETFLIX
New Gods: Nezha Reborn -- NETFLIX FILM 
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

HULU
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012) 
Spontaneous (2020)

PRIME VIDEO
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
Spontaneous (2020)

April 13

NETFLIX
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
My Love: Six Stories of True Love -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX
Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

April 14

NETFLIX
The Circle: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Law School -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
The Soul -- NETFLIX FILM
Why Did You Kill Me? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

PRIME VIDEO
Burden (2020)
Cézanne Et Moi (2017)
Terror's Advocate (2007)

April 15

NETFLIX
Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die -- NETFLIX FILM 

HBO MAX
Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

HULU
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

April 16

NETFLIX
Crimson Peak
Rush
Synchronic
The Zookeeper's Wife
Arlo the Alligator Boy -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Ajeeb Daastaans -- NETFLIX FILM 
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Into the Beat -- NETFLIX FILM 
Why Are You Like This -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

DISNEY+
Treasure Buddies
White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
Primal Survivor (S5)
The Kid Who Would Be King
RIO
Big Shot - Premiere Episode 101 "Pilot"
Earth Moods - Premiere
The Falcon and The Winter Solider - New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 104 “Hockey Moms”

HBO MAX
Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU
Fly Like A Girl (2020)  
Songbird (2020)

PRIME VIDEO
Somewhere (2010)
Wander (2020)

April 17

HBO MAX
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)

HULU
Modern Persuasion (2020)    
Thelma (2017)

April 18

NETFLIX
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 19

NETFLIX
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks: Season 3

April 20

NETFLIX
Izzy's Koala World: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

HULU
Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

April 21

NETFLIX
Zero -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

HULU
Cruel Summer: Series Premiere (Freeform)

PRIME VIDEO
Merantau (2010)
Muay Thai Giant (2011)
The Hero Of Color City (2014)
Venus And Serena (2013)

April 22

NETFLIX
Life in Color with David Attenborough -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 
Stowaway -- NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+
Secrets of the Whales - Premiere

HBO MAX
1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)
First Ladies, 2020
Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)
Rizo, 2020 (HBO)

HULU
GRETA THUNBERG: A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD: Documentary Premiere (PBS)

April 23

NETFLIX
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tell Me When -- NETFLIX FILM 

DISNEY+
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)
Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)
Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
Being the Queen
Baby’s Day Out
The Falcon and The Winter Solider - Finale
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 105 “Cherry Picker”
Big Shot - Episode 102 "The Marvyn Korn Eﬀect"

HBO MAX
El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

HULU
The Place of No Words (2020)

April 24

HBO MAX
Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)

April 25

HULU
Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)

April 26

HBO MAX
The Artist, 2011

HULU
The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special (ABC)
The 93rd Oscars: Special (ABC)

PRIME VIDEO
The Artist (2012)

April 27

NETFLIX
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

April 28

NETFLIX
Sexify -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Headspace Guide to Sleep -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU
The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Arrival (2016) 

PRIME VIDEO
Arrival (2016)
Barry Munday (2010)
Harlem Aria (2010)
Kiltro (2008)
The Commune (2017)
The Warlords (2010)

April 29

NETFLIX
Things Heard & Seen -- NETFLIX FILM
Yasuke -- NETFLIX ANIME 

HBO MAX
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D

April 30

NETFLIX
The Innocent -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
The Mitchells vs. The Machines -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Pet Stars -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+
Adventures in Wonderland
Disney Ducktales (S3)
Disney Junior Mira
Oklahoma!
Marvel Studios: Assembled - Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 106 “Spirit of the Ducks”
Big Shot - Episode 103 “TCKS”

HULU
The Judge (2014)

PRIME VIDEO
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse - Amazon Original Movie (2021) 

