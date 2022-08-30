Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in September 2022
If you've been hoping for new movies and TV shows to watch on your favorite streaming services, get excited about the arrival of September in just a few days. The new month is just around the corner and it will bring a bunch of new movies and shows to watch. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have a horde of additions on the way over the next few weeks.
The biggest title to hit streaming next month is coming to Prime Video. On Friday, the streaming service will release the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is one of the most expensive TV shows ever produced. The series hopes to be streaming's answer to Game of Thrones and all eyes will be on Prime Video to see just how good it is.
Lord of the Rings isn't the only big franchise with a TV show arriving in September. On September 21st, Disney+ will be releasing the first three episodes of Andor, a prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Disney+ will also be releasing new episode of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law throughout the month.
You can check out the complete lineup of September's new streaming titles below!
September 1
NETFLIX
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight's Tale
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Friday After Next
He's Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime: Season 1
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Snow White & the Huntsman
Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
This Is 40
Fenced In -- NETFLIX FILM
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Liss Pereira: Adulting -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Love in the Villa -- NETFLIX FILM
Off the Hook -- NETFLIX SERIES
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3
HBO MAX
The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
Andy Hardy's Blonde Trouble, 1944
Andy Hardy's Double Life, 1942
Andy Hardy's Private Secretary, 1941
Angela, 1995
Another Thin Man, 1939
The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
Beau Travail, 1999
Cat People, 1942
The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
Double Trouble, 1967
Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
Elvis on Tour, 1972
The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
Frankenstein, 1970
Girl Happy, 1965
Glory, 1989
Harper, 1966
Holiday, 1930
Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
The Host, 2013 (HBO)
Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
It Happened at the World's Fair, 1963
Jailhouse Rock, 1957
Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
The Nitwits, 1935
The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
Operation Crossbow, 1965
The Outfit, 1973
Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
Ratcatcher, 1999
Red Dust, 1932
The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
Road to Singapore, 1931
Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
Rosetta, 1999
The Scapegoat, 1959
The Sea Wolf, 1941
Screaming Eagles, 1956
Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
Song of the Thin Man, 1947
Spinout, 1966
The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
Till the End of Time, 1946
Topsy-Turvy, 1999
Torpedo Run, 1958
Varda by Agnès, 2019
Village of the Damned, 1960
Waterloo Bridge, 1940
We're All Going To The World's Fair, 2021
What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
Where the Boys Are, 1960
Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
Working Girls, 1986
Young Guns, 1988
Young Guns II, 1990
Zandy's Bride, 1974
HULU
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
A La Mala (2015)
About Last Night (1986)
The American (2010)
American Pie (1999)
American Pie 2 (2001)
American Wedding (2003)
American Reunion (2012)
American Rapstar (2020)
Anaconda (1997)
Anais in Love (2021)
Bad Girls (1994)
Batman Begins (2005)
Big (1988)
Breaking Up (1997)
Chronicle (2012)
Cliffhanger (1993)
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Diggers (2006)
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Drive Angry 3D (2011)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)
Fight Club (1999)
The Fisher King (1991)
Get Smart (2008)
The Good Shepherd (2006)
The Gospel (2005)
He Got Game (1998)
High-rise (2015)
The Hitcher (1986)
Hook (1991)
Hope Floats (1998)
Hostel (2006)
Hostel: Part II (2007)
I Do...Until I Don't (2017)
Jessabelle (2014)
Kazaam (1996)
Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
Little Fockers (2010)
Lost In Space (1998)
The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)
The Mask of Zorro (1998)
Maverick (1994)
Meet The Fockers (2004)
Meet The Parents (2000)
Multiplicity (1996)
Nell (1994)
Nine Months (1995)
Notes on a Scandal (2006)
Open Water (2004)
The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)
Philadelphia (1993)
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
Robot And Frank (2012)
Roll Bounce (2005)
Short Circuit (1986)
Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)
The Social Network (2010)
Straw Dogs (2011)
Stripes (1981)
Tell It to the Bees (2018)
This Is 40 (2012)
The Three Musketeers (2011)
Tigerland (2000)
True Lies (1994)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)
Unplugging (2021)
Van Helsing (2004)
We Bought a Zoo (2010)
Won't Back Down (2012)
Year One (2009)
Young Guns (1988)
Young Guns II (1990)
PARAMOUNT+
10 Cloverfield Lane
A Family Thing
Abandon
American Gigolo
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Area 51
Bad Influence
Barnyard
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Sunday
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Bull Durham
Collateral
Colma: The Musical
Congo
Eddie Murphy: Raw
El Norte
F/X
Failure to Launch
Gorky Park
Grease 2
Hard Eight
Heartburn
Hecho En Mexico
Intersection
Just Like Heaven
Lifeguard
Love Story
Moonlight and Valentino
Mother
My Beautiful Laundrette
Night Falls On Manhattan
Peggy Sue Got Married
Roxanne
Run the Race
Serendipity
Shanghai Noon
Shattered
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Star Trek
Staying Alive
Superstar
Support Your Local Sheriff!
Teen Wolf
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Blair Witch Project
The Craft
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Natural
The Out-of-Towners
The Package
The Poseidon Adventure
The Quiet Man
The War of the Worlds
The Young Victoria
Three Days of the Condor
True Grit
Uncommon Valor
Up In The Air
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Wall Street
We're No Angels
Yours, Mine and Ours
Zodiac
PEACOCK
17 Again, 2009
About a Boy, 2022
American Dreamz, 2006
Army of Darkness, 1993
Baby Mama, 2008
Beetlejuice, 1988
The Birds, 1963
The Blair Witch Project, 1999
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
The Blind Side, 2009
Bulletproof, 1996
Candyman, 1992
Casper, 1995
Charlie Wilson's War, 2007
Couples Retreat, 2009
Dawn of the Dead, 2004
Devil, 2010
Dracula, 1979
Drag Me to Hell, 2009
Dredd, 2012
Epic, 2013
Erin Brockovich, 2000
Escape the Field, 2022
The Expendables, 2010
The Expendables 2, 2012
The Expendables 3, 2014
Fear, 1996
Frenzy, 1972
Friday Night Lights, 2004
The Frighteners, 1996
The Funhouse, 1981
Furious 7, 2015
Gone Girl, 2014
Gone in Sixty Seconds, 2000
Grown Ups, 2010
Halloween II, 1981
Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982
The Hangover, 2009
Jurassic Park, 1993
Jurassic Park III, 2001
Land of the Dead, 2005
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997
Love Actually, 2003
Madagascar, 2005
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, 2012
Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011
Madea's Family Reunion, 2006
Madea's Witness Protection, 2012
Mama, 2013
The Man Who Knew Too Much, 1956
Marnie, 1964
Mercy, 2014
My Best Friend's Wedding, 1997
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016
Notting Hill, 1999
Paul, 2011
The People Under the Stairs, 1991
Pitch Perfect, 2012
Pitch Perfect 2, 2015
Planet of the Apes, 2001
Pretty Woman, 1990
Prince of Darkness, 1987
Psycho, 1960
Psycho II, 1983
Psycho III, 1986
Psycho, 1998
The Purge: Election Year, 2016
Rear Window, 1954
Rob Zombie's Halloween II, 2009
Rope, 1948
The Rundown, 2003
Saboteur, 1942
The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987
Shadow of a Doubt, 1943
Shaun of the Dead, 2004
Shocker, 1993
The Skeleton Key, 2005
Sleepless, 2017
Slither, 2006
Steel Magnolias, 1989
Tales From the Crpyt: Bordello of Blood, 1996
Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995
Tales From the Hood, 1995
Tales From the Hood 2, 2018
Tales from the Hood 3, 2020
Taxi, 2004
Ted 2, 2015
They Live, 1988
The Thing, 1982
Thirst, 2009
Twilight, 2004
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
Twister, 1996
United 93, 2006
Vertigo, 1958
Videodrome, 1983
Village of the Damned, 1995
The Waterboy, 1998
The Wolfman, 2010
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Round 1
La Vuelta a España – Stage 12
LPGA Tour Dana Open – Round 1
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mighty Ones, Season 3
Premier League – Leicester City v. Manchester United
Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Special
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)
The Resort, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
That '70s Show, Seasons 1-8
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
PRIME VIDEO
21 Grams (2004)
23:59 (2011)
A Family Thing (1996)
The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across The 8th Dimension (1984)
American Beauty (1999)
American Ninja (1985)
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)
An American Werewolf in London (1981)
Apartment 143 (2012)
Autumn in New York (2000)
Bad Influence (1990)
Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
Black Sunday (1977)
Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Cabin Fever (2003)
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)
The Clan (2015)
Cold Creek Manor (2003)
Crazy Heart (2010)
The Descent (2006)
The Dilemma (2011)
Dust 2 Glory (2017)
Employee Of The Month (2006)
Europa Report (2013)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
Failure to Launch (2006)
Fight Club (1999)
Frontera (2014)
The Ghost And The Darkness (1996)
Gorky Park (1983)
Hard Eight (1997)
He Got Game (1998)
Heartburn (1986)
Here Comes the Devil (2012)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
I Saw The Devil (2010)
I'm Still Here (2010)
In Time (2011)
Instructions Not Included (2013)
Intersection (1994)
Jason's Lyric (1994)
Juan of the Dead (2012)
Legally Blonde (2001)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
Let the Right One In (2008)
The Lifeguard (2013)
Love Story (1970)
Loving Pablo (2018)
Mandrill (2009)
The Mod Squad (1999)
Moonlight & Valentino (1995)
Mother! (2017)
The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
Mr. Baseball (1992)
My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)
Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)
Open Water (2003)
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Package (1989)
Pulse (2005)
The Recruit (2003)
Reign of Fire (2002)
Rescue Dawn (2007)
Rings (2017)
Role Models (2008)
Role Models Unrated (2008)
Ronaldo (2015)
Rookie of the Year (1993)
Roxanne (1987)
The Sacrament (2013)
Save The Last Dance (2001)
Shattered (2022)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Sin Nombre (2009)
Skyfall (2012)
Staying Alive (1983)
Superstar (1999)
Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)
The Transporter (2002)
Trollhunter (2011)
Uncommon Valor (1983)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)
Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)
Wanted (2008)
War of The Worlds (2005)
Weekend at Bernie's (1989)
We're No Angels (1955)
Wild Bill (1995)
The Young Victoria (2010)
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
American Ninja Warrior S12-13 (2022)
Friday Night Lights S1-S5 (2007)
Texicanas (2019)
WAGS Miami S1-S2 (2022)
September 2
NETFLIX
Buy My House -- NETFLIX SERIES
Dated and Related -- NETFLIX SERIES
Devil in Ohio -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fakes -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Festival of Troubadours -- NETFLIX FILM
Ivy + Bean -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance -- NETFLIX FAMILY
You're Nothing Special -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Al Davis VS. The NFL
Dickie V
Elway to Marino
Nature Boy
Run Ricky Run
Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
The Band That Wouldn't Die
The Two Bills
Year of the Scab
Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia – Premiere
HBO MAX
Elvis, 2022 (HBO)
Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere
HULU
Cuttputlli (2022)
A Cat in Paris (2010)
Ernest & Celestine (2012)
Lupin III: The First (2019)
Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017)
White Snake (2019)
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Brussels Diamond League – Track & Field
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., 2022
IndyCar – Practice 1 – Portland
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Jurassic World Dominion, 2022
Jurassic World Dominion, 2022 (Extended Version)
Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Round 2
La Vuelta a España – Stage 13
LPGA Tour Dana Open – Round 2
Memorial Van Damme Track and Field
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
PRIME VIDEO
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)
September 3
NETFLIX
Little Women -- NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere
HULU
Active Measures (2018)
PARAMOUNT+
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Breeders Cup Challenge Series – Jockey Gold Cup
IndyCar – Qualifying – Portland
IndyCar – Practice 3 – Portland
Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Round 3
La Vuelta a España – Stage 14
LPGA Tour Dana Open – Round 3
Premier League – Brendford v. Leeds United
Premier League – Chivas v. Puebla
Premier League – Everton v. Liverpool
Premier League – Manchester United v. Arsenal
Premier League – Newcastle v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Tottenham v. Fulham
Premier League – Wolves v. Southampton*
TODAY Goes Back to School [On the All Day Channel]
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
WWE Clash at the Castle
September 4
HBO MAX
Primera, 2021
The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8
HULU
Stratton (2017)
PEACOCK
Indianapolis Porsche Carrera Cup
IndyCar – Series #13 Portland
Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Final Round
La Vuelta a España – Stage 15
LPGA Tour Dana Open – Final Round
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates
Premier League – Brighton v. Leicester City
Premier League – Chelsea v. West Ham
TODAY Goes Back to School [On the All Day Channel]
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
September 5
NETFLIX
Call the Midwife: Series 11
Vampire Academy
Cocomelon: Season 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Once Upon a Small Town -- NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Beauty and the Bandit, 1946
HULU
You're Not You (2014)
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
September 6
NETFLIX
Bee and PuppyCat -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Get Smart With Money -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Untold: The Race of the Century -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
Petite Maman (2021)
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Carson Daly's Popstart Plus: Best of Summer Music Marathon
La Vuelta a España – Stage 16
Living with a Serial Killer, Season 2 (Oxygen)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
September 7
NETFLIX
Chef's Table: Pizza -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)
Europe from Above (S3)
Europe from Above (S4)
Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 307 "Camp Prom"
HBO MAX
The Brave One, 1956
Young Sheldon, Season 5
HULU
Grid: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Tell Me Lies: Three-Episode Series Premiere
The Cove (2009)
Racing Extinction (2015)
PARAMOUNT+
Ink Master premiere
Back at the Barnyard (Seasons 1 and 2)
Black Ink Crew (Season 8)
Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 6)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta – Stage 1
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta a España – Stage 17
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Zurich Diamond League Final Day 1 -Track and Field
PRIME VIDEO
He Is Psychometric (2019)
Prison Playbook (2017)
Reply 1988 (2015)
Reply 1994 (2013)
Search: WWW (2019)
Signal (2016)
The Crowned Clown (2019)
September 8
NETFLIX
Entrapped -- NETFLIX SERIES
Diorama -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Frozen (Sing-Along)
Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
Thor: Love and Thunder
Cars on the Road – All Episodes Streaming
Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances (Special) – Premiere
Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Growing Up – All Episodes Streaming
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder - Premiere
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return – Premiere
Pinocchio – Premiere
Remembering – Premiere
Tierra Incognita - All Episodes Streaming
Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons) – Premiere
Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 4
HULU
Wedding Season: Complete Season 1
The Zone: Survival Mission: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Among the Shadows (2019)
Half Magic (2018)
PARAMOUNT+
The Good Fight premiere
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta – Stage 2
DP World Tour BMW PGA Championships – Round 1
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Last Light, Limited Series, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
La Vuelta a España – Stage 18
LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 1
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
NFL Kickoff – Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Zurich Diamond League Final Day 2 -Track and Field
September 9
NETFLIX
Cobra Kai: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
End of the Road -- NETFLIX FILM
Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
No Limit -- NETFLIX FILM
Narco-Saints -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
United Sharks of America
HBO MAX
HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)
Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)
Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1
Tom Swift, Season 1
HULU
Wild Horses (2015)
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta – Stage 3
DP World Tour BMW PGA Championships – Round 2
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IndyCar – Practice 1 – Laguna Seca
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
La Vuelta a España – Stage 19
LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 2
Operación Pacífico, Season 1
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Northampton Saints
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Aline (2022)
Flight / Risk (2022)
September 10
HBO MAX
Impractical Jokers, Season 9C
Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials
HULU
Capital One: College Bowl: Season 2 Premiere
The Last Victim (2022)
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episodes (NBC)
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta- Stage 4
DP World Tour BMW PGA Championships – Round 3
IndyCar – Practice 2 – Laguna Seca
IndyCar – Qualifying – Laguna Seca
Indy Lights – Laguna Seca
La Liga MX – Chivas vs. Puebla
La Vuelta a España – Stage 20
Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Worcester Warriors
LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 3
Notre Dame Football vs. Marshall
Premier League – Fulham v. Chelsea
Premier League – Leicester City v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Brighton
Premier League – Southampton v. Brentford
Premier League – Liverpool v. Wolves
Premier League – Manchester City v. Tottenham
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Leicester Tigers
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Harlequins
Rugby Sevens World Cup
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
September 11
HULU
In Dubious Battle (2016)
Dirty Weekend (2015)
PEACOCK
Caillou: Adventures with Grandma & Grandpa, New Special (Peacock Original)
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta- Stage 5
DP World Tour BMW PGA Championships – Final Round
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
IndyCar – Series #14 Laguna Seca
Indy Lights – Laguna Seca
La Vuelta a España – Stage 21
LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Final Round
Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)
Premier League – Arsenal v. Everton
Premier League – West Ham v. Newcastle
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Manchester United
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Wasps
Rugby Sevens World Cup
Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
USA Track & Field – 5th Ave Mile
September 12
NETFLIX
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955
HULU
Monarch: Series Premiere
The Grand Seduction (2013)
PEACOCK
The 74th Emmy Awards (NBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Premier League – Leeds United v. Nottingham Forest
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
September 13
NETFLIX
Colette
In the Dark: Season 4
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum -- NETFLIX COMEDY
HULU
Around the Globe in 80 Days (2021)
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Liga MX – Chivas v. Tigers
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
September 14
NETFLIX
Broad Peak -- NETFLIX FILM
The Catholic School -- NETFLIX FILM
El Rey, Vicente Fernández -- NETFLIX SERIES
Heartbreak High -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Lørenskog Disappearance -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sins of Our Mother -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
First Alaskans (S1)
In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
Short Circuit – Episode 206 "Reflect" (Directed by Hillary Bradfield)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 308 "Let It Go"
HBO MAX
Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)
HULU
The Handmaid's Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere
The Come Up: Series Premiere
Higher Power (2018)
The Last Duel (2021)
PARAMOUNT+
Abby Hatcher (Season 3 – 4)
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (Season 2)
PEACOCK
2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hell of a Cruise, 2022 (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
September 15
NETFLIX
Intervention: Season 21
Dogs in Space: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Terim -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 5
HBO MAX
Dos Monjes, 1934
Lucia, 1968
HULU
2 Days In New York (2012)
Alan Partridge (2013)
Cosmos (2019)
The Dustwalker (2020)
Freakonomics (2010)
I Give It A Year (2013)
Lost Girls (2022)
Love, Simon (2018)
The Mandela Effect (2019)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
Red Dog (2019)
The Rest of Us (2019)
This Mountain Life (2018)
PARAMOUNT+
Run & Gun
PEACOCK
2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
Brides of Dracula, 1960
The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956
The Culture Is... Latina, Director's Cut, 2022 (MSNBC)
Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
Dr. Cyclops, 1940
Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Dracula, 1931
Dracula's Daughter, 1936
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
Frankenstein, 1931
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
The Invisible Man, 1933
The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
The Invisible Woman, 1940
The Invisible Man's Revenge, 1944
It Came From Outer Space, 1953
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 1
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mummy, 1932
The Mummy's Curse, 1944
The Mummy's Ghost, 1944
The Mummy's Hand, 1940
The Mummy's Tomb, 1942
PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 1
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Fulham
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Southampton
Meet the Press Reports, Season 5
My Son, 2021
Night Monster, 1942
Phantom of the Opera, 1943
Phantom of the Opera, 1962
The Raven, 1935
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)
Son of Dracula, 1943
Son of Frankenstein, 1939
Spider Woman Strikes Back, 1946
The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942
'Til Jail Do Us Part, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 1-4 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Werewolf of London, 1935
PRIME VIDEO
Thursday Night Football (2022)
September 16
NETFLIX
The Brave Ones -- NETFLIX SERIES
Do Revenge -- NETFLIX FILM
Drifting Home -- NETFLIX ANIME
Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance -- NETFLIX FAMILY
I Used to Be Famous -- NETFLIX FILM
Jogi -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mirror, Mirror -- NETFLIX FILM
Santo -- NETFLIX SERIES
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This Is the End
DISNEY+
Coco (Sing-Along)
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Mija – Premiere
HBO MAX
Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2
Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Atlanta: Fourth and Final Season Premiere
I Think We're Alone Now (2018)
PARAMOUNT+
My Dream Quinceañera premiere
CBS Fall Preview Show
PEACOCK
2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 2
PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 2
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. London Irish
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vengeance, 2022
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Dog (2022)
Firebird (2022)
Goodnight Mommy (2022)
The Outfit (2022)
September 17
HBO MAX
Secret Origin Of The Batwheels
PARAMOUNT+
48 Hours (Season 35)
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 3
Notre Dame Football vs. Cal
PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Brighton v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Everton v. West Ham
Premier League – Newcastle v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City
Premier League – Wolves v. Manchester City
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Sale Sharks
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Saracens
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Newcastle Falcons
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Toyota HBCU NYC Football Classic – Howard vs. Morehouse
Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Bristol Bears
September 18
PARAMOUNT+
Seal Team premiere
60 Minutes
PEACOCK
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Final Round
Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Final Round
Premier League – Manchester United v. Leeds United
Premier League – Manchester United v. Leeds United (Spanish Language)
Premier League – Chelsea v. Liverpool
Premier League – Chelsea v. Liverpool (Spanish Language)
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Exeter Chiefs
Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
September 19
NETFLIX
Go Dog Go: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars – Season 31 Premiere (Live)
HULU
Best in Dough: Three-Episode Series Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Heatwave
Bob ❤ Abishola
NCIS (Season 20)
NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 2)
The Neighborhood (Season 5)
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Escape the Field, 2022
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
Live From the Presidents Cup
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Heatwave (2022)
September 20
NETFLIX
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream -- NETFLIX COMEDY
HULU
Reboot: Three-Episode Series Premiere
9-1-1: Season 6 Premiere
The Cleaning Lady: Season 2 Premiere
Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)
PARAMOUNT+
FBI (Season 5)
FBI: International (Season 2)
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Live From the Presidents Cup
Mastermind of Murder, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
September 21
NETFLIX
Designing Miami -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Iron Chef Mexico -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Perfumier -- NETFLIX FILM
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)
Andor – 3-Episode Premiere
Super/Natural – All Episodes Streaming
HBO MAX
Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)
HULU
The Resident: Season 6 Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Survivor (Season 43)
The Amazing Race (Season 34)
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Formula, Season 1
Live From the Presidents Cup
Meet Cute, 2022 (Peacock Original Film)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Shadowland, Limited Series (Peacock Original)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Prisma (2022)
September 22
NETFLIX
The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Karma's World: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Snabba Cash: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Thai Cave Rescue -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 6
HBO MAX
The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Living Single, Seasons 1-5
HULU
The Kardashians: Season 2 Premiere
Abbott Elementary: Season 2 Premiere
Big Sky: Season 3 Premiere
The Conners: Season 5 Premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 10 Premiere
Home Economics: Season 3 Premiere
Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere
The Masked Singer: Season 8 Premiere
Spy x Family: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Jay Leno's Garage, Season 6 (CNBC)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Live From the Presidents Cup
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Presidents Cup – Day 1
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
September 23
NETFLIX
A Jazzman's Blues -- NETFLIX FILM
ATHENA -- NETFLIX FILM
The Girls at the Back -- NETFLIX SERIES
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Lou -- NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
Spies in Disguise
The Call of the Wild
HBO MAX
Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere
HULU
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter
PARAMOUNT+
On the Come Up premiere
Nick News
PEACOCK
1st Look, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
La Fan, Season 1
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Live From the Presidents Cup
Presidents Cup – Day 2
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Firestarter (2022)
Memory (2022)
September Mornings S2 (2022)
September 24
NETFLIX
Dynasty: Season 5
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy -- NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Shark Tank: Season 14 Premiere
Dinner in America (2020)
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Live From the Presidents Cup
LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
Made in Chelsea, Season 23
PGA TOUR PURE Insurance Championship
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. London Irish
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Leicester Tigers
Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Gloucester Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Newcastle Falcons
Presidents Cup – Day 3
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
September 25
PEACOCK
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Live From the Presidents Cup
LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR PURE Insurance Championship
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Harlequins
Presidents Cup – Day 4
Sunday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos
September 26
NETFLIX
A Trip to Infinity -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 2 (Live)
HULU
Chefs vs. Wild: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Bob's Burgers: Season 13 Premiere
Celebrity Jeopardy!: Series Premiere
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 3 Premiere
Family Guy: Season 21 Premiere
The Great North: Season 3 Premiere
The Rookie: Season 5 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere
A Chiara (2021)
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
September 27
NETFLIX
Elysium
The Munsters
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy -- NETFLIX COMEDY
HULU
Reasonable Doubt: Two-Episode Series Premiere
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
September 28
NETFLIX
Inheritance
Blonde -- NETFLIX FILM
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 Premiere
Andor – Episode 4
HBO MAX
Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)
HULU
The D'Amelio Show: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 8 Premiere
The Rookie: Feds: Series Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Basketball Wives (Season 9)
Side Hustle (Season 1)
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Sex, Lies and the College Cult, 2022 (Peacock Original)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
September 29
NETFLIX
The Empress -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 7
HBO MAX
Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
CSI: Vegas (Season 2)
Ghosts (Season 2)
So Help Me Todd (Season 1)
Young Sheldon (Season 6)
PEACOCK
2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards (Telemundo)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Dragon Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 4 (Peacock Original)
DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IMSA Road Atlanta – Porsche Carrera Cup
José Feliciano: Behind This Guitar, 2022
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour Volunteers of America Classic
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship
Premios Billboard 2022 (Telemundo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
September 30
NETFLIX
Anikulapo -- NETFLIX FILM
Entergalactic -- NETFLIX SPECIAL
Floor is Lava: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Human Playground -- NETFLIX SERIES
Phantom Pups -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Rainbow -- NETFLIX FILM
What We Leave Behind
DISNEY+
Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
Under Wraps 2
Hocus Pocus 2 – Premiere
HBO MAX
Bing, Season 1C
Gotham, Seasons 1-5
HULU
Ramy: Complete Season 3 Premiere
Call Me Kat: Season 3 Premiere
Hell's Kitchen: Season 21 Premiere
Welcome to Flatch: Season 2 Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
New episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
House of Gucci
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
PEACOCK
1st Look, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IMSA Prototype Challenge at Road Atlanta
IMSA Road Atlanta – Fox Factory 120
IMSA Road Atlanta – WeatherTech Championship
IMSA Road Atlanta – Porsche Carrera Cup
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour Volunteers of America Classic
PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Bristol Bears
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Ambulance (2022)
My Best Friend's Exorcism (2022)
Jungle (2022)
Un Extraño Enemigo S2 (2022)