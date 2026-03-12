Street Fighter Movie Reveals New Footage & Closer Look at Game-Accurate Costumes

Video game movies have a decades-long history of getting it wrong and being, frankly, a poor facsimile of what gamers experienced on their home consoles and in arcades. The list of bad adaptations is a long one, and for Street Fighter fans, it includes not one but two poorly received live-action feature films. Though the 1994 film has gone through a bit of a reappraisal thanks to Raúl Juliá’s performance as General M. Bison, the series, like many others, has been stuck with those movies as part of its legacy. The shift in video game movies is palpable now, though, and Street Fighter could be the next one to get redemption.

Central to the new Street Fighter movie and its potential success is how closely it adheres to the games visually. In a new video posted online, fresh footage from the set of the film has been revealed, along with interviews with the cast as they talk about how seriously they’re taking the adaptation. To be fair, they were prompted to make this clear because of a special guest on the set of the film, Street Fighter game director Takayuki Nakayama, who served as game director for Street Fighter V and Street Fighter 6. Nakayama’s presence was clearly a major one on set, and the game director didn’t mince words when it came to how he thought they were treating the series. In short, he’s pleased.

Street Fighter Movie Gets Seal of Approval From Major Figure

Nakayama’s presence on the set of Street Fighter was clearly treated with reverence by the cast, many of whom wanted to take selfies with him or (in the case of Guile star Cody Rhodes) try to take him on in the game itself. A full trailer for the Street Fighter movie hasn’t been released yet, but the footage seen in this video (along with the sneak peek that debuted at the Game Awards) makes it clear how accurate the film is visually to the look of the characters, how they move, and, most importantly, how they fight. To put a bow on that accuracy, Nakayama himself gave the movie his seal of approval based on what he saw.

“The director and everyone else involved in the production all love Street Fighter and are fans just like us, which gives me great comfort,” Nakayama said. “I think they’ve managed to accomplish something very difficult in a really smart way. This is the Street Fighter I know.”

In addition to revealing the game-accurate costumes that can be found in the Street Fighter movie, there’s also footage in the video that shows off the expansive sets and, most importantly, the action. Though only glimpses of it can be seen, it sure seems like this take on Street Fighter will be a kinetic movie that is stylized in the exact way fans are expecting. Key to that for the film is the cast, which includes Andrew Koji as Ryu, Roman Reigns as Akuma, and Jason Momoa as Blanka, performers with experience in action and making it look great on camera.

There’s one last surprise that seems to be hiding in plain sight in the video, which is that Street Fighter may have confirmed that Takayuki Nakayama will have a cameo in the film. Based on footage seen in the video, Nakayama appears in a costume while filming seems to be happening for a well-attended fight. Perhaps Nakayama is playing a ringside announcer or commentator for the event, but it sure seems like he’s going to appear in the film.

Street Fighter will debut on October 16, 2026.