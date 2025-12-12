Street Fighter Movie Teaser Trailer Reveals Your Favorite Brawlers in Live-Action (& They’re Perfect)

During the 2025 Game Awards, Paramount Pictures dropped the teaser trailer for its highly-anticipated Street Fighter live-action adaptation – starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood (not to mention wrestling and music). Unlike a lot of films, the upcoming adaptation trippled-down on fan-castings and lookalike actors that, in addition to mirroring their characters’ iconic appearances, should also be able to deliver fun character drama (and kick-ass brawling).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teaser gives us a look at those characters in-action (literally) but the Game Awards also brought us a new set of Street Fighter posters that provide a clear look at each fighter.

In case you’re not up to speed on the star-studded cast, here’s who everyone is playing. There are a lot of them:

You can check out the teaser trailer for Street Fighter below:

Play video

Directed by Bad Trip filmmaker Kitao Sakurai, Paramount is stepping into the ring this time to take the franchise’s third crack at live-action Street Fighter. In 1994, Universal Pictures and director Steven E. de Souze released the first Street Fighter adaptation – starring Jean Claude Van-Damme and Raul Julia (with Kylie Minogue as well as Ming-Na Wen). 15 years later, 20th Century Fox took a shot on the maligned 2009 reboot The Legend of Chun-Li with Smallville star Kristin Kreuk in the titular role and Neal McDonough as M. Bison.

Neither film managed to secure a sequel; though, the former came closest – with talk of a Van-Damme-leading follow-up continuing nearly a decade later. Ultimately, 20th Century Fox chose to reboot but The Legend of Chun-Li failed in nearly every way a film can – at the box office, with critics, and with general audiences.

The Street Fighter Teaser Trailer Is Game-Accurate

Based on nearly everything about the movie (from the casting to the Street Fighter movie story to the character posters to this new teaser) suggests the adaptation is aiming to blend a heavy dose of camp with equally eye-popping fight sequences. Example: the teaser features a blatant game reference – as fighters can be seen knocking pieces off a car – one of the button mashing bonus stages in Street Fighter II.

Play video

While the final film may give us some worthwhile character drama, the teaser strongly suggests the emphasis will be on over-the-top fights that send characters careening across the screen. Fortunately, that’s probably what fans want most and, outside of providing our first look at the heroes, antiheroes, and villains of Street Fighter in-action, the brawls and how they look to adapt signature character moves are the clear highlight of the teaser.

Street Fighter Vs. Mortal Kombat 2: Fight!

The teaser also makes it clear how the film intends to set itself apart from another franchise that is also dropping a fighting game adaptation (this one a sequel) in 2026. Street Fighter‘s edgy sibling Mortal Kombat is also hitting screens next year, after being delayed out of 2025 to secure a higher-profile summer spot, this time with Karl Urban entering the arena as Johnny Cage.

Setting the two teasers side-by-side, there’s room to think 2026 might actually have room for two arcade fighting game adaptations – as each does appear set to provide their own unique movie-going experience. After all, Mortal Kombat 2 is going to be Rated-R (thanks to another round of especially bloody fatalities) where Street Fighter is likely to land a PG-13 – proving that decades later the pair are still differentiated, at the very least, by one “Mature” and one “Teen” rating.

What did you think of the teaser trailer? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!