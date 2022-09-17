Sublime Biopic in the Works From The Hunger Games Director and Ozark Writer

A biopic about one of the biggest bands of the 1990s, Sublime, is on its way. Earlier this week it was announced that Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence is set to direct a film about the genre-bending band with Ozark showrunner and writer Chris Mundy penning the script. At this time, casting and a release date for the film has not yet been announced.

The Sublime biopic will also see the involvement of the surviving members of the band. Both Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson are set to executive produce along with Troy and Jakob Nowell, the widow and son of late Sublime front man Bradley Nowell, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"Wow — we can't believe this is finally happening and we couldn't be more honored and excited to have the great Francis Lawrence and Chris Mundy telling our story," said the four executive producers in a statement.

Sublime is an iconic band from the 1990s, albeit one that was permanently changed by tragedy just as the band's profile began to rise. Nowell died of a heroin overdose in May 1996, just two months ahead of the band's self-titled album, the album that saw singles "What I Got," "Wrong Way," and "Santeria".

"We're thrilled Sublime's insanely cool and important story will finally be told," added manager Dave Kaplan. "They were fearless and pioneering in bringing together so many musical genres, cultures, and lifestyles during their short time as a band, and their music is still influencing musicians and artists to this day."

The producers also said that they feel like Nowell's spirit is with them as the story of the band is brought to life in a new way.

"We know Bradley's talent and spirit will be part of this incredible journey," they said.

The Sublime biopic does not yet have a release date. Keep checking with ComicBook.com for updates on the in-development film.

Are you excited about Sublime getting a biopic? Let us know your thoughts about this project in the comment section.