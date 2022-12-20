Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Praises "Negativity" of Angry DC Fans

Suicide Squad director David Ayer is commending DC Comics movie fans for their "negativity." If you've been on Twitter for the past week and change, there's no way you have missed the fandom turmoil over all the change at DC Films. Peter Safran and James Gunn are leaving their stamp on the beloved universe. That means a lot of the Zack Snyder-era stuff is getting rebooted or placed aside. Naturally, fans of those characters and that universe have been vocal in their opposition to these changes. All that chatter, not all of it polite, has led Gunn to tell the fans that they aren't going to be swayed by mean tweets. However, the Suicide Squad director feels like that comes with the territory. Now, that's Ayer's opinion, but the people on the other ends of the posts probably feels quite a bit differently. Check out his tweet down below.

"I put my life into Suicide Squad," Ayer explained on social media. "I made something amazing. My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10-week director's cut – it's a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It's all Steven Price's brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third-act resolution. A handful of people have seen it."

I always saw the negativity as a testament to the power of these characters. There’s something deeply mythological in them that ignites passion on both sides. https://t.co/FmJyOlh5GB — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) December 20, 2022

Will We Ever See The "Ayer Cut?"

One of the people who want to see the Ayer Cut come to fruition is Scott Eastwood. He previously spoke to Insider about how his character differs from the theatrical version in the proposed newer cut. "He basically was like, 'Come on this journey with me. I'm going to make you look like a badass. I'm going to make your character pop,'" Eastwood revealed. "I didn't even know what the character was at the time. I have talked to David, and I know my character got a lot more love in the Ayer cut."

Here's how Warner Bros describes the 2016 feature: "Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret mission. Now armed with government weapons, Deadshot (Will Smith), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other despicable inmates must learn to work together. Dubbed Task Force X, the criminals unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker (Jared Leto) launches an evil agenda of his own."

Do you think we'll ever see the Ayer Cut? Let us know down in the comments!