Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Says His Cut Is Shockingly Different Than Theatrical Cut

Suicide Squad director David Ayer argues that his cut of the movie is shockingly different from the theatrical cut. On Twitter, fans are asking about the Ayer Cut of the 2016 feature and the filmmaker is more than happy to oblige. When a comment about the two contrasted against each other came up, Ayer said it was like "apples to oranges." In another comment, he says that there would be no need for reshoots, just VFX work on the footage that already exists. He also dangled the carrot that Zack Snyder had some input on the final product to have it all line up with his vision for the DCEU. Now, there's a lot to unpack there, but it all makes quite a bit of sense.

Snyder's vision for the DCEU largely consisted of elements that don't appear to be coming back. However, Zack Snyder's Justice League getting released on HBO Max means that anything is possible. It doesn't feel like Warner Bros. is going to have a change of hear, but you never know. Ayer previously talked about how much effort he put into Suicide Squad in a statement on social media.

Shockingly different. Apples and oranges. https://t.co/s5K97UxmMr — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 20, 2022

"I put my life into Suicide Squad," Ayer said. "I made something amazing. My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10-week director's cut – it's a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It's all Steven Price's brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third-act resolution. A handful of people have seen it."

Scott Eastwood is one of the people who would love to see an Ayer Cut release. He talked to Insider about how different his character was in that version. "He basically was like, 'Come on this journey with me. I'm going to make you look like a badass. I'm going to make your character pop,'" Eastwood explained. "I didn't even know what the character was at the time. I have talked to David, and I know my character got a lot more love in the Ayer cut."

"They didn't want to pay me any money for those next movies and ... they didn't have another script for the other movie, so I didn't know what I was going to be signing myself up for," the actor continued. "I said, 'They don't want to pay me.' He said, 'If it feels like they really need you and if it's a good part, then do it. If not, then don't.'"

