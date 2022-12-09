Suicide Squad's David Ayer Shares Support for James Gunn's DCU

It was recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran are now the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace DC Films. This week, The Hollywood Reporter shared a lot of surprising reports about DC and Gunn has taken to Twitter to address the news, saying they "promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives." David Ayer, who helmed Suicide Squad in 2016, recently took to the social media site to share his support for Gunn, who rebooted Ayer's film last year with The Suicide Squad.

"So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven't decided yet whether it's true or not," Gunn tweeted. "Trust your instincts. You got this 🙌🏼," Ayer quote-replied. Gunn responded to Ayer with a 🙏 emoji. You can view the exchange below:

🙏 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 9, 2022

Will James Gunn Release the Ayer Cut?

Ayer has been very open about wanting Warner Bros. to release his version of Suicide Squad and considering he's friendly with Gunn on Twitter, many fans have wondered if Gunn will release the "Ayer Cut." Soon after Gunn's new role was announced, he addressed some of the fan requests, including saving Legends of Tomorrow after it was canceled and releasing the "Ayer Cut."

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn wrote. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC. Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years."

Gunn continued, "But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more." You can check out his thread here.

How do you feel about the recent DC news? Tell us in the comments!