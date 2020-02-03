Super Bowl 2020 Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Released

Two days after unleashing the action-packed first trailer for Fast & Furious 9, Universal Pictures debuted another special look at the penultimate entry in its Fast Saga during Sunday’s Super Bowl. After preventing cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron) from sparking nuclear war in The Fate of the Furious, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) is living off the grid with son little Brian and ride-or-die Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) when younger brother Jakob Toretto (John Cena) — a master thief, assassin and high-performance driver — puts into motion a world-shattering plot only Toretto and his crew can put the brakes on.

F9 marks the fifth Fast installment steered by Justin Lin, director of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6. Also along for the ride is the believed-dead Han (Sung Kang), who rejoins the franchise alongside Tokyo Drift‘s Sean (Lucas Black) and Earl (Jason Tobin).

Despite the marketing’s bombshell reveals — including the Dom’s forsaken brother and the returned Han — Lin says plenty is being kept under wraps until F9 races into theaters this May.

“When I left after Fast 6, I really thought that was it, like, there’s no more Fast stories I can tell,” Lin previously told EW. “From then on, I would travel and just meet people and fans of the franchise, and they would tell me why they love the franchise so much and just share their stories. Then two years ago, I woke up with an idea for the new chapter. And a big part of that is exploring this theme of family that is always tied to Fast, but doing it through blood. I think anybody who has siblings around the world knows that if you have fights with blood, it’s 100 times more intense, all gloves are off, and I was really excited about that.”

The Fast Saga will reach the finish line with next April’s Fast & Furious 10, expected to mark Dwayne Johnson’s return to the mainline series after sitting out F9 over scheduling conflicts with last summer’s spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

“It’s been a two-year journey, so to be out there with the fans, I feel like I’ve come full circle, because even though I didn’t expect to come back, they’re a big reason why I am,” Lin said of the F9 trailer unveiling event in Miami over the weekend. “It was so great to know on a chapter 9 that we still have a lot more to go. We’re not going to be reusing and doing things that we’ve done before. The great news is that even with the trailer, there’s still a lot that’s not being shared, so that’s something I’m very proud of.”

Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and franchise newcomer Cardi B, Fast & Furious 9 races into theaters May 22.