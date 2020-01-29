F9: Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Released

Straight from the trailer drop event and concert, Universal Pictures has released the full trailer for F9, the ninth movie in the The Fast Saga and the tenth overall in the Fast & Furious franchise overall. The cast for F9 was on hand at the event which included performances by Cardi B (who will appear in the upcoming film), Wiz Khalifa, and Ludacris, who of course is one of the recurring stars of the franchise. You can watch the official trailer for F9 in the player below!

The Fate of The Furious and Hobbs & Shaw have both set the stage for the threat that could be coming after Dom and Letty in F9: Eteon, the tech cult that Charlize Theron's Cypher was a part of, and gave rise to Idris Elba's Brixton. With Dom defeating Cypher, and Eteon's plans foiled by Hobbs and Shaw, the evil organization is almost certainly coming for payback.

“I think Fast 9 will be a wonderful adrenaline shot for the franchise," co-star and franchise newcomer John Cena told Collider earlier this week. “The first movie was about street racing and then it’s evolved and been able to pivot into this crazy thing that is still so plugged in with car culture. But now, [also] as a global narrative and it always outdoes itself in the form of, like, “What are they going to do next?” but at the same time remains grounded in the story of family. It’s incredible and it’s incredible how digestible it is throughout the globe too, how worldly the story and the saga’s become.”

F9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole, and will be directed once again by franchise veteran Justin Lin.

F9 will hit theaters on May 22 of this year, with the reported tenth and final film in the series also scheduled for April 2, 2021; whether that film will be released on that date (or even be the final movie in the series) remains to be seen.

The Fast & Furious franchise is still expanding beyond the big screen, which kickstarted last year with the release of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the first spin-off movie in the series. An animated spin-off Fast & Furious Spy Racers debuted on Netflix in December of last year, including cameos by Vin Diesel's character, and Bandai Namco will debut Fast & Furious Crossroads for PS4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in May of this year.

