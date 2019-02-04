Super Bowl 2019: All The Best Commercials Released Online

The 2019 Super Bowl is over and with it came some must see Super Bowl commercials. Tom Brady has won his sixth Super Bowl ring (having some fans claim he’s now the NFL’s Thanos), but the real talk was around some of the funniest and at times confusing ads that ran throughout the game.

Year after year, the Super Bowl is one of the most-watched television events of the year, making it a prime opportunity for brands to debut exciting commercials that will guarantee massive amounts of viewers. Luckily, brands have realized that releasing commercials online ahead of the big game can also be beneficial, with various companies opting to release their commercials ahead of the actual NFL event.

Viewers watching the Super Bowl are treated to seeing huge Hollywood stars in first-looks at movies and TV series, with some brands pulling out all the stops to recruit impressive talent to promote their product. As seen in commercials released so far, this year comes as no exception, with major stars dropping by the advertisements to endorse various brands.

While some brands have unveiled their full commercials, others have opted to merely tease what’s in store for audiences tuning in to this weekend’s event.

Avocados From Mexico

Few things make you think of avocados more than dogs, with Avacados From Mexico enlisting various pooches in hopes of recreating a catchy jingle.

Doritos

Doritos is teasing a blend of the past and the present, uniting former music superstars the Backstreet Boys with Chance the Rapper.

Budweiser

Budweiser gives a new spin on their iconic depictions of horses pulling their carts by incorporating a dalmation, revealing their innovations to be more ecologically friendly by utilizing green energy.

Bubly

If you don’t know how to pronounce the Canadian brand of sparkling water “bubly,” Michael Bublé is here to offer some assistance.

Bumble

Bumble might be mostly known as a dating app, though it offers opportunities to connect with other users in platonic and professional ways. A new ad for the service emphasizes professional networking over romantic connections, while reminding viewers that it’s a service where women are encouraged to make the first move towards furthering any manner of relationship.

Burger King

Burger King is taking the “Less is More” approach, posting a video entitled “Preppin’” which depicts their mascot preparing for some type of minimalist commercial.

Colgate

Colgate has enlisted the help of Idiocracy and The Royal Tenenbaums star Luke Wilson to show that, even if you have poor social etiquette, the toothpaste brand can make you more tolerable to be around.

Expensify

Financial app Expensify sees Adam Scott tapping into his fiscally-minded Parks and Recreation character to convince rapper 2 Chainz of the importance of keeping accurate records of your various expenses.

Kia

Rather than paying millions of dollars for a celebrity endorsement, Kia is paying millions of dollars to tease that money might be better spent helping people who aren’t celebrities with an all-new scholarship program.

Olay

Having bad skin can sometimes be a killer for your mood, with Olay tapping Sarah Michelle Gellar to tease a horrifying tale.

Pepsi

Pepsi is taking advantage of the all-too-common occurrence of using the word “Coke” to ask for a “cola” at a restaurant, forcing a server to ask, “Is Pepsi okay?” In addition to putting a spin on the exchange, Steve Carell, Lil’ Jon, and Cardi B all show up to drive the point home.

Planters

Planters is going the more subtle route by delivering a brief ad featuring their mascot, Mr. Peanut, tossing legumes into former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez’s mouth, encouraging viewers to watch the Super Bowl for a longer commercial.

Stella Artois

Stella Artois has taken two ’90s characters who are associated with specific alcoholic beverages, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) from Sex in the City and The Dude (Jeff Bridges) from The Big Lebowski, and encourages them to try out a new drink while also plugging an initiative that will bring clean water to those in need.

Pringles

While promoting the many flavors of potato chip the company offers, Pringles also reminds viewers that their electronic home assistants are unable to eat chips of any flavor.

Michelob ULTRA

Michelob ULTRA attempts to cater to fans of ASMR videos by delivering a commercial emphasizing the specific sounds one experiences while opening a bottle of their beverage, while also arbitrarily relying on Zoe Kravitz to help sell the product.

Michelob ULTRA, Pt. 2

Another ad for Michelob ULTRA delivers a world in which robots are succeeding in ways humans can’t, with one arena in which humans reign supreme being the enjoyment of alcoholic beverages.

Verizon

Verizon is covering a number of bases with their commercial, depicting real-life first responders and victims of a horrible accident recalling their experiences, reminding audiences that their communications services help ensure that calls can get through to make such rescues possible.

BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer

Blending alcohol with sparkling water might seem like an impossibility, which inspired BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer to compare their unique product to mermaids.

Skittles

Skittles is taking a layered approach to promoting their product, delivering a promo for Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical as opposed to an advertisement for the candy itself.

Devour

Frozen food company Devour posted their “uncensored” commercial online which depicts a man obsessed with eating microwave meals, likening it to being addicted to pornography.