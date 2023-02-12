Rihanna May Perform Lift Me Up From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna might just perform Lift Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack during the Super Bowl halftime show this year. Billboard was speculating about the odds of such a thing happening. The Academy nominated the beloved singer's soundtrack song for this year's ceremony. So, it would make a sense to get it out in front of people that didn't check out the Marvel feature. (However hard that would be to believe, after all, that movie netted a ton of viewers on its own.) But, paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman on a bigger stage would also provide some palpable emotion for a ton of the people watching at home. Nothing is official, but it does make a bit of sense. She told press that assembling a setlist is the hardest part.

"Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate — that is what this show is going to be, it is going to celebrate my catalogue in the best way that we could have put it together," Rihanna explained. "[We're] trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes, so it's difficult. Some songs we have to lose because of that and that's going to be okay, but I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down."

"It's very different. The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it work is always going to rob you of time with your child, that's the currency now. The magnitude of how much it weighs. When you make decisions on what you're going to say yes to, it has to be worth it," she added.

How Did Rihanna Make the Song?

Tems had some thoughts about collaborating with the legend and Rihanna's overall impact within the musical community. "After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," said Tems. "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

Here's how Marvel hyped the soundtrack release: "The soundtrack, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By, will be available on November 4 from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. The soundtrack album producers are Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score, composed and produced by Ludwig Göransson, will be available on November 11 from Hollywood Records."

