Abbot Elementary Star to Perform at Super Bowl Pregame Show

Abbott Elementary will have one star singing at Super Bowl this year. The NFL announced that Sheryl Lee Ralph would be hitting the stage to deliver "Lift Every Voice and Sing" to the capacity crowd. Joining her in the national anthem festivities are Chris Stapleton who will handle "The Star Spangled Banner." Singing "America the Beautiful" is 12-time Grammy winner Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. The Super Bowl is always a massive production and this year should be no different. CODA star Troy Kotsur will perform alongside Stapleton to provide the American Sign Language rendition of the anthem. Colin Denny, a Navajo Nation member, will sign with Babyface and Justin Miles will provide his translation for the Abbott actress.

Of course, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show is being headlined by Rihanna. Late last year, her comeback absolutely surprised most fans as they couldn't believe the long hiatus was over. Now, with an Oscar nomination in tow for her work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she's going to bring the house down for the big game. Apple Music is sponsoring the show along with Roc Nation and the entire performance has a lot to live up to after last year's crowd-pleaser with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

What an honor and thank you RiRi! pic.twitter.com/An9yamK5Gd — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) January 24, 2023

What Will Rihanna Bring To The Stage?

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment," said Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. "Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

"Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "We're excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show."

