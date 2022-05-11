Superbad 2: Judd Apatow Reveals Scrapped Plans for Sequel

✖

Back in 2007 there was a seismic comedy release in the form of Superbad, the coming-of-age film that made Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse into household names and put writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg on a path toward taking over Tinseltown. Despite grossing over $169 million at the global box office the film's success didn't immediately translate into franchising, something that would been unheard of at...well, at any point in the history of Hollywood. Speaking in a new interview, filmmaker and Superbad producer Judd Apatow confirmed that talks of a sequel had taken place and that he tried to champion it, much to the chagrin of all his collaborators.

"I always wanted them to do a sequel to Superbad," Apatow said on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast. "I know that Jonah said 'Oh it'll be funny to do it when we're 70 or 80,' but I really wanted them to do a Superbad in college where Jonah flunks out of college and just shows up and visits Michael Cera at college. But everyone was like 'Nah we don't want to screw up Superbad by accidentally making a crappy second one' and I would always say the same thing, 'Well that's like saying don't make the second episode of the of The Sopranos. Like, so why do you think we would screw up the second one?'"

For those unaware about Hill's idea for doing Superbad 2 when he's an octogenerian, the actor previously told W magazine: "What I want to do is when we're like 80, do a 'Superbad 2.' Like, 'old-folks-home Superbad.' Our spouses die, and we're single again. That's what I want 'Superbad 2' to be, and that's the only way I would ever make it."

When asked about the prospect, Hill's co-star Michael told Esquire earlier this year: "I mean, I would be open to just doing anything with that group of people. I think that everybody is pretty staunchly against this, just because we feel good about the movie. It could only tarnish something that is a good memory. That said, I would just love to do something with the same group of people, even if it's not Superbad."

Do you want to see a Superbad 2 all these years later? Or do you agree with everyone else that worked on the movie that it shouldn't be touched? Let us know in the comments below.