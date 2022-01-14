Jonah Hill Reveals He’ll Do Superbad 2 Under One Condition

Jonah Hill reveals the one condition where he would make Superbad 2. In a conversation with W Magazine, the actor revealed that some massive time would have to pass between now and the filming of the sequel. Try a couple of decades. Hill told the publication that he would only do it if the cast could do Superbad 2 if they were all in their 80s at the time. Now, the comedic potential of that is immense, but won’t make fans happy in the here and now. It wouldn’t be the first time people were upset about something they’re not likely to get. But, those arguing for a sequel should give Hill a chance to explain his reasoning. That could end up being a pretty great idea for continuing the arcs of these characters. Michael Cera and Christopher Mintz-Plasse would probably be down for that if someone asked them. Check out his entire explanation down below.

“I haven’t pitched this to anybody,” Hill told the magazine. “What I want to do is when we’re like 80, do a ‘Superbad 2.’ Like, ‘old-folks-home Superbad.’ Our spouses die, and we’re single again. That’s what I want ‘Superbad 2’ to be, and that’s the only way I would ever make it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In some similar comments, Mintz-Plasse talked to 98.1 WOGL about the idea of Superbad 2. He had an idea for a swap that also sparked a lot of conversation online.

“I’ve heard from some of the people who made the first one, and I don’t think they want to touch it,” Mintz-Plasse explained. “I think they kind of like where it’s sitting. And, sometimes if you make a sequel to things, it can kind of damper the first one. I think they just want to let it be…If there was a way to do it, [a female version] would be the way, for sure.”

Co-writer and comedy staple Seth Rogen also had some similar ideas in an interview with LADBible. He said that they felt like leaving Superbad alone was a great idea.

“Honestly, I don’t think it requires improvement or anything to be built upon it,” Rogen said. “I’m unbelievably proud of it, it really holds up — people still watch it, high school kids come up to me telling me that they watched it for the first time and how they loved it. It’s worked its way into being viewed as one of the better high school movies that’s out there. I’m so terrified of subtracting from it in any way with a bad sequel or spinoff that I’d never do it. I have so few actual good accomplishments that I’m horrified to fuck with the ones I have.”

Would you like to see Superbad 2 earlier than that? Let us know down in the comments!