Emma Stone Joins Superbad Reunion

We're now only hours away from the highly anticipated Superbad reunion and thankfully, the event has a last-minute addition. According to Superbad star Jonah Hill, Emma Stone is a last-second addition to the fundraising event, essentially completing the reunion of the movie's ensemble cast. First announced last Friday, Stone will join Hill, Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Martha MacIsaac, Evan Goldberg, Greg Mottola, and Judd Apatow in a table read that will benefit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

"The #SuperbadWatchParty & cast reunion is tomorrow, and I'm so excited to announce that Emma Stone is joining us! You should too," Hill tweeted Monday afternoon.

The #SuperbadWatchParty & cast reunion is tomorrow, and I’m so excited to announce that Emma Stone is joining us! You should too - https://t.co/FbdpkYEGdi — Jonah Hill (@JonahHill) October 26, 2020

"We are thrilled to have the cast of Superbad join us in the fight to defeat our super awful president,” Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler shared in the event's initial announcement. “With the help of our talented guests, we know that we can win this election for Wisconsin and for the country. Laugh with us as we raise the funds and mobilize the volunteers we need to finish this race strong."

As with previous reunions the organization held with the casts of The Princess Bride and Fast Times at Ridgemont High, the live reading will be available to anyone who donates to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

"It’s on - a Superbad Reunion & Watch Party to benefit @WisDems in the homestretch! RSVP and join us on Tuesday, Oct 27! #SuperbadWatchParty," Hill posted on Twitter. “Do you like the movie Superbad and stable government? Then chip in & watch Superbad with me and the gang Tuesday,” Evan Goldberg posted. "Wanna watch Superbad with me, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Bill Hader, and MORE?? Well, you’re in luck,” Rogen added on his account. You can learn more details in his tweet below:

Wanna watch Superbad with me, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Bill Hader and MORE?? Well, you’re in luck! https://t.co/VVOzvkUgS9 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 23, 2020

The last major read — Ridgemont High — went viral for Shia LeBeouf's portrayal of Jeff Spicoli.

Superbad is now streaming on Hulu and CBS All-Access.

What other cult classics would you like to see a reunion for, either on-screen or over Zoom? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!