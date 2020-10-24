Superbad Cast to Reunite With Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen

✖

From The Princess Bride and Fast Times at Ridgemont High to Parks and Rec and Happy Days, many cast reunions and table reads have been happening lately in order to raise money for various charities or political campaigns. Lately, many of these events have been in support of Joe Biden, including the upcoming virtual reunion of the Superbad cast. According to Deadline, cast members from the beloved 2007 comedy are coming together for a watch party in order to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. The event is expected to include Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Martha MacIssac, Evan Goldberg, Greg Mottola, and Judd Apatow.

"We are thrilled to have the cast of Superbad join us in the fight to defeat our super awful president,” Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler shared. “With the help of our talented guests, we know that we can win this election for Wisconsin and for the country. Laugh with us as we raise the funds and mobilize the volunteers we need to finish this race strong."

"It’s on - a Superbad Reunion & Watch Party to benefit @WisDems in the homestretch! RSVP and join us on Tuesday, Oct 27! #SuperbadWatchParty," Hill posted on Twitter. “Do you like the movie Superbad and stable government? Then chip in & watch Superbad with me and the gang Tuesday,” Evan Goldberg posted. "Wanna watch Superbad with me, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Bill Hader, and MORE?? Well, you’re in luck,” Rogen added on his account. You can learn more details in his tweet below:

Wanna watch Superbad with me, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Bill Hader and MORE?? Well, you’re in luck! https://t.co/VVOzvkUgS9 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 23, 2020

This isn't the only celebrity-filled event that was geared towards raising money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Recently, the original cast of The Princess Bride reunited for a delightful table read.

"If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin," Cary Elwes explained in a statement. "I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America."

