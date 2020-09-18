Fast Times At Ridgemont High Fans Are Loving Shia LaBeouf's Take on Jeff Spicoli
At long last, the Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read took place, featuring some of Hollywood's top stars. First, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited on the virtual table read, instantly sending fans into a fury. Then there was Shia LaBeouf, playing the ever-aloof Jeff Spicoli, the surfer bro played by Sean Penn in the initial flick. LaBeouf's method acting was on full display as he hopped straight into the role, instantly winning over the masses. In fact, the table read launched the actor right atop Twitter's trending topics and, in turn, generated plenty of press for both the read and Penn's organization.
The table read, which took place to benefit Penn's CORE humanitarian organization, featured LaBeouf, Pitt, Aniston, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, John Legend and Jimmy Kimmel. Throughout the video, LaBeouf even had Penn in stitches, as the Oscar-winning actor couldn't remain stoic. You can watch through the full table read on CORE's Youtube channel here.
Keep scrolling to see what LaBeouf fans are saying!
Protect Him At. All. Costs.
Protect Shia at all costs https://t.co/qcuSteDxOY— Clay 🎙🎚 (@ClayOnAir) September 18, 2020
Devil's Lettuce
Shia LaBeouf found the good weed...pic.twitter.com/NdihbXuCX4— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 18, 2020
Greatest Method Actor Ever?
Is Shia LaBeouf wasted or the greatest method actor of our generation? pic.twitter.com/mRMkRu5h7i— Theatre Greeter (@TheatrePeas) September 18, 2020
Dedicated
When I tell you Shia LaBeouf was DEDICATED to this role. #FastTimesLiveSeptember 18, 2020
Somethin' Else
Shia Labeouf is something else😂 #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/KVIdTAMtZh— 𝒢𝒾𝒶𝓃𝓃𝒶 🇮🇹 (@giannaaceto) September 18, 2020
Saving 2020
Shia LaBeouf is single-handedly resuscitating 2020 and I’m not mad about it https://t.co/QRLhdysLiZ— Fahiemah Al-Ali (@thisfahiemah) September 18, 2020
Big Friday Mood
Shia Labeouf is Friday Zoom meeting energy pic.twitter.com/POnfzXsrWh— Hanna Dickinson (@hansdickie) September 18, 2020
Spicoli 2.0
good morning to Shia LaBeouf and Shia LaBeouf only pic.twitter.com/CJExsYDoXe— VICTOR VALLE (@victorcvalle) September 18, 2020
Big Mood
Shia’s mood is me anytime I get asked to do anything zoom related pic.twitter.com/O2WL6OsQYd— Jose (@MyNameisJoseS) September 18, 2020
Spirit Animal
Shia LaBeouf is my spirit animal pic.twitter.com/n2Xl4rpixN— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) September 18, 2020
