Fast Times At Ridgemont High Fans Are Loving Shia LaBeouf's Take on Jeff Spicoli

At long last, the Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read took place, featuring some of Hollywood's top stars. First, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited on the virtual table read, instantly sending fans into a fury. Then there was Shia LaBeouf, playing the ever-aloof Jeff Spicoli, the surfer bro played by Sean Penn in the initial flick. LaBeouf's method acting was on full display as he hopped straight into the role, instantly winning over the masses. In fact, the table read launched the actor right atop Twitter's trending topics and, in turn, generated plenty of press for both the read and Penn's organization.

The table read, which took place to benefit Penn's CORE humanitarian organization, featured LaBeouf, Pitt, Aniston, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, John Legend and Jimmy Kimmel. Throughout the video, LaBeouf even had Penn in stitches, as the Oscar-winning actor couldn't remain stoic. You can watch through the full table read on CORE's Youtube channel here.

