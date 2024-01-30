Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Writer Breaks Silence on Milly Alcock's Casting

Milly Alcock is the DC Universe's Supergirl. Monday night, DC Studios boss James Gunn confirmed the House of the Dragon star will be playing Kara Zor-El in the studio's upcoming franchise, and fans are celebrating. They aren't the only ones excited, however, with the writer of the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic series the film is based on taking to social media to celebrate Alcock's casting.

"She's Supergirl and she doesn't give a #%*# about slings and arrows," Tom King wrote Monday night. "Perfect casting. Couldn't be more excited to see Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the world @bilquis built, brought to life by this incredible actor. Insanity. It started so small…"

Gunn himself also shared a celebratory post, expressing his excitement at getting the actor to join the DCU.

"This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I'm incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU," Gunn shared in an Instagram post. "Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira."

Ana Nogueira is the screenwriter adapting the comic series and the film has yet to hire a director.

"A hearty public welcome to Ana Nogueira to the DC Studios family," Gunn stated on social media last year. "Ana is an amazing writer whose screenplay adaptation of Woman of Tomorrow is above and beyond anything I hoped it would be. We're excited to be moving forward on this unique take on Supergirl in this beautiful, star-spanning tale."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has yet to set a release date. Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

