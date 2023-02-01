Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Writer Breaks Silence on DC Studios Adaptation

The Girl of Steel is headed to the big screen yet again, with DC Studios officially announcing plans for a Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie. The blockbuster film will be set in the first Chapter of the new DC Universe of movies and TV shows, titled "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters." Not only is the prospect of a Supergirl movie surprising DC fans, but the idea that it's based on Woman of Tomorrow, the recent comic of the same name from Tom King and Bilquis Evely, is particularly interesting. In a recent tweet, King — who is reportedly part of DC Studios' "brain trust" of writers across the franchise — took to Twitter on Tuesday to break his silence on the news.

"Supergirl was a small, ambitious book that got out there and got attention because of the passion of all the fans who took a chance, read it, and shared it," King's tweet reads. "We saw what you did; @BilquisEvely and I are nothing but grateful."

What is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow about?

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman's fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she's had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.

"I write a lot of twelve-issue series," King told ComicBook.com in a 2021 interview. "That's probably what I'm most known for, with Vision and Mr. Miracle and all that. So of course, when they said Supergirl, I was like, 'Great, twelve issues.' And they were like, 'No, Supergirl can't sustain 12 issues. The best we can do is eight, because the sales will just drop off and nobody will buy it.' So, my great hope is that the next writer who comes along and says, 'I want to do Supergirl,' they're like, 'Yes, you can do as many issues as you want.' She needs to have her own books. She needs to be prominent in the DC universe. She needs to be a character like Aquaman, like The Flash, like Green Lantern, where this is an automatic DC character that there's always a book for men and women to reach out to and find an awesome Supergirl story."

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

