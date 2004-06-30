Superhero Fans Need to Delete One of Four Top-Rated Comic Book Movies in Viral Debate

Four of the top-rated superhero movies of all time are going head-to-head after a viral tweet prompted users to delete one and keep the rest. Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War, Warner Bros.' The Dark Knight, Fox's Logan, and Sony's Spider-Man 2 all emerged as trending topics on Twitter Sunday as movie watchers debated which of the four films to keep and which to delete — with Infinity War, a crossover between multiple Marvel Studios franchises including Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy, emerging as the least favorite.

On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, where Infinity War ranks as the 14th-best comic book movie with 85% approval from critics, the precursor to Avengers: Endgame is the only one of the four films not rated at 90% or higher.

Logan and Spider-Man 2 tie at 93%, just behind The Dark Knight's 94%. Not included in the competition are the two highest-rated superhero movies, Marvel's Black Panther (96%) and Sony's animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (97%).