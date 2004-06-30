Superhero Fans Need to Delete One of Four Top-Rated Comic Book Movies in Viral Debate
Four of the top-rated superhero movies of all time are going head-to-head after a viral tweet prompted users to delete one and keep the rest. Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War, Warner Bros.' The Dark Knight, Fox's Logan, and Sony's Spider-Man 2 all emerged as trending topics on Twitter Sunday as movie watchers debated which of the four films to keep and which to delete — with Infinity War, a crossover between multiple Marvel Studios franchises including Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy, emerging as the least favorite.
On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, where Infinity War ranks as the 14th-best comic book movie with 85% approval from critics, the precursor to Avengers: Endgame is the only one of the four films not rated at 90% or higher.
Logan and Spider-Man 2 tie at 93%, just behind The Dark Knight's 94%. Not included in the competition are the two highest-rated superhero movies, Marvel's Black Panther (96%) and Sony's animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (97%).
Delete One
You have to delete one pic.twitter.com/1cgSMfCWhH— Slythwalker 🎄 (@slythwalker_28) December 5, 2020
"Easiest Decision"
Defend your stance now pic.twitter.com/o63DT9DQvC— jay (@jay58555040) December 6, 2020
"Has to Go"
It hurts me to say this, but...
Infinity War has to go pic.twitter.com/98JkqNs23r— ⭐️ Steven (@g_rogers1918) December 5, 2020
"Slashed Up"
Spider-Man 2 pic.twitter.com/Gp9TIA6fec— Harrison (@HarrisonStamell) December 7, 2020
Pulling the Trigger
I’m going to have to agree... Logan was great but out of these it’s the one that gotta go— Morgan young (@castleband1) December 6, 2020
*me deleting Logan* pic.twitter.com/uzVEM5s1jf— Kasey Is Festive ❓🎄❓❓ (@RawbertBeef) December 5, 2020
Thanos: the Movie
It's a Thanos movie.— Avogadro Toast (@_ktbm) December 6, 2020
The Untouchables
Infinity War > Endgame— Barbershop Politics™ (@knowpoliticsnow) December 6, 2020