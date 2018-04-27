Avengers: Infinity War Trends As Film Lovers Slam Movie in Viral Tweet
Avengers: Infinity War is trending well over two years after its release, largely in part because film buffs aren't the biggest fans of the Marvel Studios feature. A viral tweet started to make the rounds Sunday morning, asking people to delete one of the four films included in the post — Infinity War, Logan, Spider-Man 2, and The Dark Knight.
All four movies have been heralded by most fans as the best movies of their respective franchise, yet even then, most of the people partaking in the initial viral conversation chose to "remove" Infinity War for good. According to the majority of the criticisms shared, critics took points away from Infinity War due to its expansive cast and the necessity to watch previous movies before heading into the cinema for the massive Marvel team-up.
You have to delete one pic.twitter.com/1cgSMfCWhH— Slythwalker 🎄 (@slythwalker_28) December 5, 2020
As one might expect from those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans of the feature quickly lept to its defense, as they remembered their favorite moments from the Russo Brothers film. The chatter became so commonplace, the movie quickly became a trend on the social network.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about Avengers: Infinity War.
Not Even A Movie?!
easily INFINITY WAR. say whatever you will about the others, they’re at least movies. https://t.co/7bqn95x8fR— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) December 6, 2020
Prefer Jimmy and Timmy
„infinity war is the most ambitious crossover“— Ömer (@hackfleischhack) December 6, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/ia0ztz1O5S
Tonally Confused
Infinity War and it's not even close. It's an absolute blast, but let's be honest, it's tonally confused (doesn't know whether to be a drama or a comedy) and 80% of it is just action with no substance.
SM2, TDK and Logan feel like films.— 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐭 (@ClunkSpider) December 5, 2020
IW feels like a sports event.
Mid
Straight up could get rid of all of these except Spider-Man 2.
It's easily one of the best CBMs ever made, with enough heart, charm, and love for its source material to put the rest to shame.
Still the best Spider-Man movie, through and through.
I'll go with IW though. Mid.— Cake Vibes (BLM) (@VibesCake) December 5, 2020
Too Many Characters
Avengers infinity and the reason why i picked this is because there’s too many characters to focus on it’s like everybody gets one shot and move on while the other movies focus on character development.— 🐾ゲーマーオブライフ🐾 (@KittyCat_Cammy) December 6, 2020
Pariah
2 very good movies. One is the best super hero movie ever (S2).
Then you have Infinity War. Which was the nadir of modern blockbusters.— Matt Arnold (@mattLarnold) December 6, 2020
Fan-Service Skits
Infinity War, easy. Not even a film, just a bunch of fan-service skits strong together.— Hare (@HareDurer) December 6, 2020
Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on Disney+.
Where would you place Infinity War in your overall MCU rankings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!prev