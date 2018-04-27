Avengers: Infinity War Trends As Film Lovers Slam Movie in Viral Tweet

Avengers: Infinity War is trending well over two years after its release, largely in part because film buffs aren't the biggest fans of the Marvel Studios feature. A viral tweet started to make the rounds Sunday morning, asking people to delete one of the four films included in the post — Infinity War, Logan, Spider-Man 2, and The Dark Knight.

All four movies have been heralded by most fans as the best movies of their respective franchise, yet even then, most of the people partaking in the initial viral conversation chose to "remove" Infinity War for good. According to the majority of the criticisms shared, critics took points away from Infinity War due to its expansive cast and the necessity to watch previous movies before heading into the cinema for the massive Marvel team-up.

You have to delete one pic.twitter.com/1cgSMfCWhH — Slythwalker 🎄 (@slythwalker_28) December 5, 2020

As one might expect from those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans of the feature quickly lept to its defense, as they remembered their favorite moments from the Russo Brothers film. The chatter became so commonplace, the movie quickly became a trend on the social network.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about Avengers: Infinity War.