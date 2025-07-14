Superman Fans Hit Back at Censorship as Key Scenes Removed From DC’s Reboot

Even the Man of Steel isn’t impervious to censorship. Superman, the first film in the newly rebooted DC Universe, is the #1 movie in the world, collecting an estimated $220 million in its global opening weekend despite right-wing backlash in the US and reports of edits by India’s Central Board of Film Certification. According to locals on social media, James Gunn’s Superman movie is being censored in the 7th largest country in the world.

Superman, rated PG-13 in the US for “violence, action and language,” is certified UA 13+ in India, the equivalent of the MPA’s PG-13. But India — which issues certificates for films in the form of “U” (unrestricted public exhibition), “A” (restricted to adult audiences), “UA” (unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of 12), and “S” (restricted to specialized audiences such as doctors or scientists) — trimmed or cut scenes entirely.

India is reportedly screening a version of Superman without two kissing scenes between Superman (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), one that takes place in Lois’ apartment towards the beginning of the film and one at the end (both shown in the film’s trailers).

Users on social media also report that the CBFC cut a scene of the Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) constructing a giant middle finger during a battle with Boravian forces, and censored a scene in which a cameo character calls someone “bitch.”

“Watched Superman. So they cut: – the 2 kissing scenes – The Green Lantern middle finger – the ‘bitch’ at the end of the movie,” one user tweeted. “So the indian censor board (CBFC) can’t handle these things, but the oversexualized item songs in Indian family films that objectify women are ok?”

“Superman can’t kiss [Lois] Lane,” another tweet reads. “sanskari Censor Board of India has cut 2 kissing scenes. CBFC is worried about morals in films while [streaming] content can prosper without any morals.” Another fan criticized the CBFC, tweeting, “The Indian censor board has embarrassed itself with the abrupt cuts they’ve made to the film. The ‘morality’ of censorship aside, the way they’ve managed to mangle the flow is atrocious. Awful editing job all around by the CBFC.”

Per the CBFC website, film certification “is considered necessary in the general interest to examine the product when it goes out for public consumption.” Unlike published material, the site notes, “Need was felt to have certification for films because of the effect that the audio-visual medium can have on the people which can be far stronger than the influence of the printed word, particularly on the impressionable minds of the children.” The CBFC also notes that film certification “includes a decision either not to allow a particular film or public viewing or to allow it for public viewing with certain deletions and / or modifications or at least proper categorization of the films. Furthermore, it is to ensure that the children do not get exposed to psychologically damaging matter.”

Members of an Examining Committee previews the film and recommend “deletions and/or modifications” as well as the certificate the film should be given. According to certification rules available from the CBFC, the guidelines include the following: “Anti-social activities such as violence are not glorified or justified,” “sexual perversions shall be avoided and if such matters are germane to the theme, they shall be reduced to the minimum and no details are shown,” and “human sensibilities are not offended by vulgarity, obscenity or depravity.”

