First Look At Milly Alcock’s Supergirl In Costume Leaks (& Is Quickly Deleted)

Production on Supergirl kicked off in January. While DC Studios has been very open regarding the start of production, even unveiling a photo of Milly Alcock on set, we haven’t seen an official look at Supergirl’s costume. Now, thanks to co-department head of hair Lindsay McAllister, we have a first look at Alcock in costume sporting Kara’s iconic look from the comics. McAllister initially shared the photo on her Instagram. It has since been deleted, but not before being shared around online. Alcock previously confirmed that production wrapped on Supergirl back in June, a year ahead of its planned theatrical release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Supergirl is directed by Craig Gillespie, best known for his work on films such as I, Tonya, Lars and the Real Girl, and Fright Night. The film is penned by Ana Nogueira, who has mainly worked as an actress until recently. The film is inspired by the comic book series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, written by Tom King with art by Bilquis Evely, which had until recently given the film its title.DC Studios co-head James Gunn previously shared a photo of Alcock on set, seemingly reading the collected Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in her trailer. Outside of that, however, DC Studios and Alcock have been pretty quiet regarding what fans can expect from the superhero film.

Milly Alcock as Supergirl in the DCU. pic.twitter.com/0DKe6gSrHO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 14, 2025

The photo, as seen above, is a simple glance at Alcock as Kara. However, it does give a close-up look at the iconic S-shield on her chest, which seems to match the one worn by David Corenswet as Kara’s cousin, Kal-el, in Superman, which opened in theaters this past weekend.

Supergirl Is the DC Universe’s Follow-up to Superman

Supergirl will mark the second film released as part of the brand new DC Universe under the reins of Gunn and Safran. It’ll follow the events of Superman, which just soared into theaters this past weekend and earned an impressive $217 million worldwide, with $122 million coming from domestic audiences and $95 million coming from international audiences. Starring alongside Alcock in the film are Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Alice Hewkin as Sklarian Raider.

The movie also sees Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, making his DC Universe debut as Lobo. Momoa announced that he wrapped production on the superhero flick back in April, and while alleged set photos were posted earlier in the year teasing Lobo’s appearance on set, it turned out those photos were fake. Thankfully, Momoa hasn’t hidden his excitement for the project and has openly teased what fans can expect from Lobo’s appearance in Supergirl. According to Momoa, fans can expect to see a comics-accurate Lobo when Supergirl flies into theaters next year.

While fans can currently watch Superman, now in theaters, they’ll have to wait a bit longer for Supergirl. As it stands, Supergirl is expected to fly into theaters on June 26, 2026. Those unfamiliar with the story in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow can catch up with the comics now, as the trade paperback is available wherever books are sold.