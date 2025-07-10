Superman Post-Credits Scene Imagines Brainiac in the DCU in DC Fan Art

David Corenswet’s Man of Steel crosses paths with the villain Brainiac in Superman fan art. Ever since Nick Fury came to speak with Tony Stark about the Avengers Initiative, post-credits scenes have been a staple of comic book adaptations. Marvel is most famous for them, but several DC films have made use of them as well. James Gunn’s Superman keeps the tradition alive, and X (formerly Twitter) user @arifinity_ has imagined a scenario where the movie’s stinger sets the stage for a sequel. In a piece of fan art, Superman comes face to face with Brainiac, seemingly unsure of what to make of this mysterious being.

The context of this imagined post-credits scene is hard to garner from the image, but if the source material is anything to go by, Brainiac may have just arrived on Earth as part of his pursuit to collect knowledge and information from across the galaxy. Brainiac is famous for shrinking cities and storing them on his ship, allowing him to keep their knowledge safe as he destroys the planet. Check out the fan art image in the space below:

#SupermanMovie post credit scene👀 pic.twitter.com/Qngrn6WklL — 𝘼 𝙍 𝙄 𝙁 𝙄 𝙉 𝙄 𝙏 𝙔 (@arifinity_) June 14, 2025

While Gunn has confirmed Superman has a post-credits scene, his comments make it seem the sequence won’t be doing any table setting for future DCU installments. Drawing from his past with Marvel, Gunn hinted he wants to keeps post-credits scenes more contained (think Howard the Duck in Guardians of the Galaxy), paying off a running gag or providing some closure to a lingering storyline from the film. He isn’t opposed to teasing upcoming projects in stingers, but he won’t go in that direction unless a concrete plan has been ironed out and is already moving forward.

Right now, it sounds like a Superman follow-up is only in the earliest stages of development. Gunn has revealed he’s writing something that may or may not be a straightforward Superman sequel (could it be a World’s Finest movie?). Seeing that he didn’t like teasing Adam Warlock in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 post-credits scene, it seems unlikely he’d set the stage for Superman’s next showdown with a super-villain.

While Brainiac probably won’t be part of the Superman post-credits scene, the villain would be a fascinating addition to the DCU at some point in the future. One of the shrunken cities Brainiac has aboard his ship is Krypton’s Kandor. A key aspect of Superman‘s emotional core is Kal-El reconciling with his Kryptonian heritage as he continues to establish himself as a hero of Earth. Meeting Brainiac and learning of Kandor’s existence could be a very poignant development that continues that arc (especially if the movie pulls from the comics where Brainiac is responsible for Krypton’s destruction).

Brainiac would also be a great way to keep a future Superman movie fresh. The villain has yet to appear in a live-action film (he’s been featured in numerous animated movies), so it would be something different and exciting, taking advantage of the rich Superman mythos. Brainiac has potential to be one of the most captivating foes the Man of Steel has fought on the big screen, and Gunn is probably thinking of ways to bring him into the fold.